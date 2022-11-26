TMA delivers updates on water main replacement projects

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority has provided updates regarding a series of projects concerning water systems within Bradford County.
Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling made several announcements during TMA’s Monday meeting.
One project is TMA’s water main replacement project at the Sawmill and Paradise stream crossings. Flooding in 2018 occurred at the three stream crossings, which damaged the sites’ water mains and caused leaks, according to Hotaling. TMA has been at work to fix and replace the water mains ever since. The project has received assistance from both the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Sikora Brothers completed work on the Leesway crossing, Hotaling stated during the TMA’s April meeting.
“Our waterline comes from the Eilenberger Springs in Albany Township that began in the late 1800s, and essentially follows State Route 220 into the borough,” Hotaling explained. “The stream crossings where our water mains were damaged are in Monroe Township.”
Hotaling stated that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was satisfied with paving completed at the Paradise crossing, but Sawmill needs to be repaved next spring.
“We have been extended to complete the work until November 2023,” she said.
Another project in the works is the Route 220 water line relocation. PennDOT will relocate guard rails along the route, which requires moving underground utilities, Hotaling stated.
“Our water mains are under a portion of one of the new locations for the guard rail,” she said. “PennDOT will cover 75% of our costs to install approximately 245’ of 10” ductile pipes, and the Authority will pay for 25%.”
Bids for the project are expected to go out in December for any interested companies.
TMA is also looking into acquiring state grants that could fund additional repairs within Towanda Borough.
Officials passed a resolution to apply for funds from the state H2O program to replace and upsize water mains along North Main Street, Locust Ave and William Street. Specifically, TMA will apply for $1,926,189 from the program. This amount would be two-thirds of the overall funds for the project, while TMA would have to provide the other one-third.
The H2O PA Act was passed in 2008 and now offers “single-year or multi-year grants to municipalities or municipal authorities to assist with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development website.
“PennDOT is interested in utilizing their Turnback Program along this route to basically rebuild the street (stormwater, paving, curbing, etc.) and gifting it back to the borough,” Hotaling said. “The borough will takeover all future maintenance of this route.”
The project is expected to start in 2024-2025. TMA will also apply for a PA Small Water and Sewer grant for the same project to replace and relocate sewer mains along Williams Street. The grant is for $495,123 and TMA would need to provide a match of around $248,000.
The PA Small Water and Sewer program seeks to “assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects,” the DCED website adds.
