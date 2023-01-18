TMA discusses Local Share, H2O grants

Members of the Towanda Municipal Authority discussed the state’s Local Share Account Statewide Grant and H2O grant program during their Monday meeting.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority continues to monitor and pursue two specific state grants that could fund water and sewer replacement projects within Towanda Borough.

Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling provided updates on TMA’s pursuit of the Local Share Account Statewide Grant and Pennsylvania’s H2O program during TMA’s Monday meeting.

