TMA discusses Local Share, H2O grants

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority continues to monitor and pursue two specific state grants that could fund water and sewer replacement projects within Towanda Borough.
Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling provided updates on TMA’s pursuit of the Local Share Account Statewide Grant and Pennsylvania’s H2O program during TMA’s Monday meeting.
At Monday’s meeting, Hotaling stated that both grants have been submitted, but state officials have not provided an update. However, Hotaling remains hopeful that TMa will acquire funding from both grants. She stated that the state officials have been inundated with multiple applications for the Local Share grant program which has caused the delay. An update may be delivered to TMA officials in March.
“PennDOT’s initial feelings on the Turnback [Program] were [TMA would] find out mid-summer,” said Eric Casanave of Stiffler, McGraw, & Associates, Inc.
The Local Share Account Statewide Grant offers between $25,000 to $1 million and does not require any matching funds, Hotaling stated during TMA’s Feb. 28, 2022 meeting. State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. Tina Pickett. (R-110) both issued letters of support for the application.
“Ultimately, we decided Pratt Avenue and a portion of William Street, so we are looking to upgrade this one from an 8 inch to a 12 inch water main. It’s about 2,400 feet of pipe,” Hotaling previously said. “We have had numerous water breaks at Pratt Avenue.”
The cost estimate for the project is $990,610, which is just under the $1 million threshold. The water main also connects the Guthrie Personal Care Home-Memorial Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. There have been about eight water main breaks in the area of William Street, York Avenue and Pratt Avenue, according to Towanda Water and Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland.
Regarding the H20 program, TMA officials agreed to make an application for funds to replace water and sewer mains along North Main Street, Locust Ave and William Street during their November 2022 meeting. TMA applied for $1,926,189 in funds, which would be two-thirds of the overall funds for the project. TMA would have to provide the other one-third.
The H2O PA Act was passed in 2008 and now offers “single-year or multi-year grants to municipalities or municipal authorities to assist with the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development website.
PennDOT could possibly use the Turnback Program to rebuild stormwater, paving and curbing in the borough as part of the project, according to Hotaling at the November 2022 meeting. The project is expected to start around 2025.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
