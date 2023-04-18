TMA discusses projects set for May, summertime

TOWANDA — Towanda Municipal Authority officials discussed a variety of upcoming projects during their Monday meeting.
Repairs are expected to start in May on water main crossings under the South Branch of Towanda Creek along Route 220. The water mains were damaged during flooding that occurred in August 2018. Specifically, work is anticipated to start during the first week of May and expect to be completed in the second week, according to Eric Casanave of Stiffler, McGraw, & Associates, Inc.
The Route 220 waterline portion of the PennDOT project is anticipated to start on May 20, Casanave stated. TMA oversaw two test holes dug on April 7, while trees were cleared to help relocate the waterline. PennDOT submitted a line stop for the project. Line stops are equipment that shut down pipeline systems for a brief time for repairs, while also allowing systems to operate without interruptions. He stated that it will stop the flow of the water in the existing line.
PennDOT will relocate some guardrails along Route 220 within the borough that will require some utilities to be moved.
“Our water mains are under a portion of one of the new locations for the guard rail,” stated Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling during the November 2022 meeting. “PennDOT will cover 75% of our costs to install approximately 245’ of 10” ductile pipes, and the Authority will pay for 25%.”
TMA will replace the water main on William Street this summer, but the date is still undetermined. Specifically, the water main is around 520 feet with nine surfaces from Mix Ave to Chestnut Street, according to Towanda Water and Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland.
Officials hope to eventually replace water and sewer mains along North Main Street, Locust Ave and William Street. There have been about eight water main breaks in the area of William Street, York Avenue and Pratt Avenue, Strickland stated during TMA’s January meeting.
TMA will also look into hiring an intern this summer to help expand its GIS database, Hotaling stated. GIS stands for geographic information system and is used for mapping geographic points or areas. The technology maps out TMA sites. Hotaling is conducting interviews and hopes the intern will start in the beginning of May.
