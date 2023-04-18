TMA discusses projects set for May, summertime

During their Monday meeting, Towanda Municipal Authority officials discussed upcoming projects, including water main replacements on Route 220.

TOWANDA — Towanda Municipal Authority officials discussed a variety of upcoming projects during their Monday meeting.

Repairs are expected to start in May on water main crossings under the South Branch of Towanda Creek along Route 220. The water mains were damaged during flooding that occurred in August 2018. Specifically, work is anticipated to start during the first week of May and expect to be completed in the second week, according to Eric Casanave of Stiffler, McGraw, & Associates, Inc.

