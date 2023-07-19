TMA discusses South Branch repairs, sewer plant project

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority provided updates to water main replacements and proposed sewer plant repairs during its Monday meeting.

Officials have overseen repairs to water main crossings under the South Branch of Towanda Creek along Route 220. The flooding in August 2018 caused damage to the water mains at the three stream crossings. The project has received assistance from both the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency. Sikora Brothers completed work on the Leesway crossing.

