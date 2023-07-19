TMA discusses South Branch repairs, sewer plant project

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority provided updates to water main replacements and proposed sewer plant repairs during its Monday meeting.
Officials have overseen repairs to water main crossings under the South Branch of Towanda Creek along Route 220. The flooding in August 2018 caused damage to the water mains at the three stream crossings. The project has received assistance from both the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency. Sikora Brothers completed work on the Leesway crossing.
South Branch repairs
TMA officials did a walkthrough at Sawmill on May 24 and determined that the project is substantially complete, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. At the Paradise site, Hotaling hopes to schedule an 11-month inspection prior to Aug. 24.
During the Monday meeting, TMA officials approved the project’s contract price decrease of $60,284.50. The project’s total and final contract price amount is $506,744.50.
Sikora Brothers construction company has worked on the project. TMA approved a final payment to Sikora Brothers of $147,258.12 to close out the project.
Monroeton waterline project
On Monday morning, TMA officials held a walkthrough of the Monroeton waterline project with Continental construction company and Monroe Borough. The Glenn O. Hawbaker company completed the connection, while the project passed all chlorine and bacteria tests, Hotaling stated.
“Hawbaker still needs to complete the blowoff and manhole, but has elected to focus on the main culvert work at present,” according to TMA.
Sewer plant
TMA officials met with PennVest and DEP representatives to discuss the upgrades needed at the sewer plant’s headworks building. Officials are crafting a headworks project proposal that would feature a “design, funding application, bidding, permitting and carrying it through construction, including doing the Act 537 Special Study,” according to TMA.
DEP requires an Act 537 Special Study, which comes from a state act that seeks to “address existing sewage disposal needs, and to help prevent future problems through the proper planning, permitting, and design of all types of sewage facilities,” according to Pa. DEP’s website.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
