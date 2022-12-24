TMA increases water, sewer rates

The Towanda Municipal Authority passed its 2023 budget on Dec. 16.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority passed its 2023 budget at its Dec. 16 meeting, which includes increases to some rates.

Water rates will increase from $7 for 1,000 gallons to $7.42, which is a 6% increase, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. For sewer rates, it will increase from $12.23 per 1,000 gallons to $13.70, which is a 12% increase.

