TMA increases water, sewer rates

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority passed its 2023 budget at its Dec. 16 meeting, which includes increases to some rates.
Water rates will increase from $7 for 1,000 gallons to $7.42, which is a 6% increase, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. For sewer rates, it will increase from $12.23 per 1,000 gallons to $13.70, which is a 12% increase.
“The metered sales for water and sewage charges will increase to offset increased costs associated with labor, hiring an additional Utility Maintenance Technician, insurance increases, utilities, equipment replacement and supply increases,” according to the TMA.
There will be some increases for the average TMA customer that consumes 2,761 gallons per month. The base charge of $16 in 2023 will remain the same as it did in 2022. In 2033, water rates will be $20.49 and sewer rates will be $37.83, plus the $16 base charge creates a total of $74.31 per month. In 2022, water was $19.33, sewer was $33.77 and the $16 base charge created a total of $69.09 per month.
“For the average consumer, it’s roughly a $5.22 raise that they may see in their water or sewer bill on a monthly basis,” said Hotaling.
TMA officials are looking to hire another utility maintenance technician, which will come out of the TMA budget, she noted.
“We already have [a technician], but most of his time is spent at the water treatment plant, so we are looking for an additional employee to take care of the sewer end and the borough,” Hotaling explained.
For electric rates, TMA has entered into new contracts with American Electric Power. Electric rates were 6.1 cents per kilowatt hours, but they increased to 7.4 around April in part to factors such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Hotaling.
TMA entered into a two-year contract with AEP that will see rates at 7.4 cents per kilowatt hours. When that contract expires, it will be followed by a three-year contract that will see electric rates return to 6.1 cents per kilowatt hours, according to Hotaling.
During the meeting, TMA officials also discussed one particular PennDOT project in 2023. PennDOT will relocate some guardrails along Route 220 within the borough that will require some utilities to be moved.
“Our water mains are under a portion of one of the new locations for the guard rail,” Hotaling stated during the TMA’s November meeting. “PennDOT will cover 75% of our costs to install approximately 245’ of 10” ductile pipes, and the Authority will pay for 25%.”
During the Dec. 16 meeting, TMA officials applied for state grants for capital improvement projects for water mains and sewer main upgrades on North Main Street. However, officials won’t hear any updates until around mid-2023.
