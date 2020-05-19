TOWANDA BOROUGH — Leak detecting equipment using sensitive hearing devices has made a significant impact on water loss numbers for the Towanda Municipal Authority resulting in record low water loss numbers, Borough Manager Kyle Lane reported to the board in their monthly meeting on Monday afternoon.
In 2019, TMA was given five years by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission to bring their water loss numbers down to 20% total loss. At the authority’s highest point, water loss was close to 50%. In order to bring the TMA’s water loss percentage down the TMA purchased sensitive listening equipment to detect leaks that are hidden underground and cause a large portion of the system’s loss.
Water Superintendent Chad Strickland along with other Authority employees have used the equipment since late summer and have found six leaks, mostly in the connections from main water lines to service lines. These repairs have saved the system approximately 70,000 gallons of water a day.
“It’s pretty cool of those guys, those leaks are hard to find,” Lane said after the meeting.
Lane said he didn’t want to get ahead of himself, but the repairs found along with the replacement of 7,000 feet of water line from Sugar Creek to the Northern Tier Career Center have brought the water system down to 43.5% water loss for 2019 and, if the repairs continue to be found, would put the system on track to be at 35% or lower in the coming years.
While the water system is still above the 20% goal the SRBC set out in September of last year, a water system like Towanda’s, with some lines over 100 years old, the amount of water loss is typical. Lane told the Review that as long as the TMA continues to show improvement and reduce water loss the SRBC will hold the authority in good standing.
Lane also reported in the meeting of some “chatter” from those in the know of possible future infrastructure grants that could be available due to the COVID-19 crisis. In order to be prepared for the moment when potential monies would be available Lane created a short list of large projects that the TMA could stand to have performed. Lane identified the Monroe and Towanda water mains for replacement and the replacement of the sanitary sewer main and man hole replacement in Towanda. The manager said the replacement of water mains would also contribute to the lowering of water loss numbers.
Lane clarified that nothing is certain or guaranteed with the potential stimulus or grant money, but that it doesn’t hurt to identify some projects needed if the situation to tackle them would arise. Lane told the Review that an engineer’s estimate of the potential work would be done by the authority’s next meeting.
