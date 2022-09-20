TMA looks into possible fiber, solar projects

The Towanda Municipal Authority will look into possible broadband and solar projects.

 Review Photo/Philip O'Dell

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority will look into possible projects concerning expanding broadband and solar at some of its sites.

During TMA’s Monday meeting, Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston stated that the TMA is communicating with the Progress Authority on expanding broadband to the water treatment plant.

