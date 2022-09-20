TMA looks into possible fiber, solar projects

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority will look into possible projects concerning expanding broadband and solar at some of its sites.
During TMA’s Monday meeting, Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston stated that the TMA is communicating with the Progress Authority on expanding broadband to the water treatment plant.
Greater broadband access would connect the water plants and well locations within the county, according to Egleston.
“The reason we are looking into it, during Riverfest we lost the APP power in Towanda so the plant and Roberts couldn’t communicate at all, so we could not run the Roberts Well for three days,” said Towanda Water & Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland.
The Progress Authority is an organization dedicated to providing “economic development technical assistance to address the needs of business,” according to its website.
Egleston also stated that the TMA may look into expanding the use of solar power, which is currently in use at the Wysox Pump Station.
She would like to see if there is any cost savings to the TMA if more solar power is applied.
In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will give local municipalities and authorities funding to invest in solar energy and receive tax credit and rebates if they do so.
Egleston stated that authorities like TMA could receive a 30% tax rebate and that third party companies would install solar panels. She stated that TMA’s water and sewer facilities need to be mapped out beforehand.
“Once we have everything mapped we will see if it is a feasible project and we’ll look into grant opportunities,” Egleston said.
