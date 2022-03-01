TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Municipal Authority voted to apply for a new statewide grant for water main repairs at their Monday meeting.
The Local Share Account Statewide Grant use to be restricted for counties with casinos. However, this is the first year that it can be used for other purposes. The grant offers between $25,000 to $1 million and does not require any matching funds, according to borough Manager Lauren Egleston.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. Tina Pickett. (R-110) have both issued letters of support for the application, said Egleston. TMA members have discussed and identified possible projects for the grant.
“Ultimately, we decided Pratt Avenue and a portion of William Street, so we are looking to upgrade this one from an 8 inch to a 12 inch water main. It’s about 2,400 feet of pipe,” Egleston explained. “We have had numerous water breaks at Pratt Avenue.”
There have been about eight water main breaks in the area of William Street, York Avenue and Pratt Avenue, according to Towanda Water and Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland
The cost estimate for the project is $990,610, which is just under the $1 million threshold. The grant application is due March 15.
“The biggest piece of the grant is improving the quality of life for local communities,” she said.
The water main also connects the Guthrie Personal Care Home-Memorial Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. The connection between the water main and the hospital centers fits the quality of life improvement part of the grant, she said.
