TMA pursues grants for 2023 projects

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority will pursue a variety of state grants for multiple water projects that may be conducted later this year. Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling delivered the announcements during TMA’s Monday meeting.
TMA will apply for a Consumptive Use Mitigation grant from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. The agency “coordinates the management of water resources in the Susquehanna River Basin,” according to its website. The grant program is “for the implementation of innovative pilot projects that improve water availability and watershed resiliency.”
Hotaling stated that the grant application is due at the end of January and it requires a 10% match for any projects under $500,000. TMA hopes to use the funding for new meters within Towanda Borough.
TMA is preparing for the Route 220 water line project, in which construction is expected to begin in April. PennDOT will relocate some guardrails along Route 220 within the borough that will require some utilities to be moved.
“Our water mains are under a portion of one of the new locations for the guard rail,” Hotaling stated during the TMA’s November 2022 meeting. “PennDOT will cover 75% of our costs to install approximately 245’ of 10” ductile pipes, and the Authority will pay for 25%.”
During Monday’s meeting, Hotaling stated that the project would have a total cost of $456,000 and TMA would match $45,000. TMA is requesting $410,000 from SRBC.
“We already put into our budget annually $40,000 for new meters, so this project can occur over a three-year timeline,” Hotaling said. “If we are rewarded, we have already been budgeting that historically, so the money would be there.”
