TMA pursues grants for 2023 projects

Towanda Municipal Authority officials will pursue a Consumptive Use Mitigation grant from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission for future water projects in Towanda Borough. Officials made the announcement at TMA’s Monday meeting.

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority will pursue a variety of state grants for multiple water projects that may be conducted later this year. Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling delivered the announcements during TMA’s Monday meeting.

TMA will apply for a Consumptive Use Mitigation grant from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. The agency “coordinates the management of water resources in the Susquehanna River Basin,” according to its website. The grant program is “for the implementation of innovative pilot projects that improve water availability and watershed resiliency.”

