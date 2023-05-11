TMA receives over $450K from Consumptive Use Mitigation grant

The Towanda Municipal Authority received a Consumptive Use Mitigation grant of $456,480 from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA – The Towanda Municipal Authority is the recent recipient of a state grant that will go towards improving local water infrastructure.

TMA received a Consumptive Use Mitigation grant of $456,480 from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. The interstate governmental agency manages the Susquehanna River’s water resources. Specifically, the agency oversees 27,500 square-miles of the river basin. The grant required a 10% match for any projects under $500,000, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. There would have been a 50% match for funds over $500,000.

