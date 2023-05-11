TMA receives over $450K from Consumptive Use Mitigation grant

TOWANDA – The Towanda Municipal Authority is the recent recipient of a state grant that will go towards improving local water infrastructure.
TMA received a Consumptive Use Mitigation grant of $456,480 from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. The interstate governmental agency manages the Susquehanna River’s water resources. Specifically, the agency oversees 27,500 square-miles of the river basin. The grant required a 10% match for any projects under $500,000, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. There would have been a 50% match for funds over $500,000.
SRBC gifted $6 million in Consumptive Use Mitigation grants to 23 projects in Pennsylvania “to improve the sustainability of streamflows and groundwater during times of drought,” according to a SRBC statement. “Consumptive use refers to water that is used but not returned to rivers and streams because it is evaporated, transpired, incorporated into products or otherwise lost.”
“We were beyond thrilled with the wide array of cutting-edge projects that applied for funding this year,” SRBC Executive Director Andrew Dehoff. “Faced with increasing extreme climate events, it’s important to fund beneficial activities in our basin that will improve watershed resilience during the inevitable low flow periods of the future.”
On behalf of TMA, Hotaling expressed excitement upon learning that new funding would be available.
“When I got the letter stating that we were funded, I was very pleased because this is definitely something that we needed to address within our system,” Hotaling said.
TMA will use the grant to purchase and implement around 2,250 new meters for its water system. Originally, TMA officials created a list of around 800 meters to be replaced, according to Hotaling. Many meters are around 30 years old and need to be replaced.
“This amount will be able to install these new meters within the next three years,” Hotaling said.
TMA’s system has experienced high water losses recently due to water leaks, Hotaling stated. This is due to a combination of age and storm damage. The Eilenberger Spring Line in Albany Township is 14 miles long and feeds into Towanda, Hotaling stated. It was built and constructed in the late 1800s and some of the original pipe is still in operation. Some water losses were detected at the spring line.
“Over time the pipe degrades and there can be leaks throughout that whole system,” Hotaling said.
Hotaling stated that although it is old, the Eilenberger Spring Line continues to produce a lot of water for the system. TMA has recently implemented new wells in North Towanda to help offset the Eilenberger Spring Line and created multiple sources of water for the system.
She stated that the water system is also prone to leaks due to pipe damages from the 2018 flood. TMA officials have proceeded to conduct projects to repair the damages.
TMA will also purchase three electro-insertion meters along the Eilenberger Spring Line “help us track where we have water main breaks and where the problems are at a much quicker turnaround time.” The items would help officials detect the locations of high volume usage or leaks.
TMA officials thank state and federal legislators for writing letters of support to obtain the grant. Specifically, TMA thanks U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9), state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
SRBC plans on launching a third round of grants for Pennsylvania projects during the fall season.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
