TMA requests public to stop using “flushable” wipes

Towanda Municipal Authority members at their Monday meeting discussed how sewer pumps are being clogged due to items being flushed that claim to be flushable or disposable.

TOWANDA — Towanda Municipal Authority members are asking residents to stop using so-called ‘flushable’ wipes because the products are ironically clogging the sewer system.

Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston stated that municipal workers have been busy trying to unclog pumps that have been jammed with the items.

