TMA to discard old, unused chemical tanks from wastewater treatment plant

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Old chemical tanks will soon be removed from the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Towanda borough, according to Towanda Municipal Authority.
Borough manager Kyle Lane said during Monday night’s board meeting that the 10,000 gallon tanks haven’t been used in years and have already been removed from a Department of Environmental Protection permit.
“It probably won’t be cheap but I feel like we’re tight on space there as it is and let’s just ‘git er done,” Lane said.
He described them as more of an eyesore than anything else, saying the tanks are “hideous” and “unusable.”
The tanks are above ground and will either have to be demolished or hauled away. Lane noted that if someone has a use for them, a crane would be needed to lift them out of the containment area they are currently in.
He said that the tanks and removal will not impact residents and will solely be on TMA owned property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.