TMA to replace water main through PENNVEST grant

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Municipal Authority has signed an agreement with Stiffler McGraw to design a replacement project of an 8-inch water main on Shaw Boulevard, Canton Avenue, and Dalpiaz Drive in Monroe Borough.
The board planned on applying for funding through a Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority grant to support the project at the latest meeting on Monday night.
Borough manager Kyle Lane said that the 7,600 foot water main has caused leakage on Main Street in the borough several times over the past three years.
Although it won’t be an easy fix, the board decided that they can handle such a task in order to remove a significant amount of lead from the borough’s water system.
“We picked this particular area due to the fact the mains are original to the system and are close to 130 years old,” Lane said.
He noted that the Route 220 side of the boulevard from the Dandy Mini Mart to Shaw’s Furniture, Inc. was included under this plan.
