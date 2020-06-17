TMA upgrade project on track for mid-August startup

The installation of a new water treatment facility off of James Street in North Towanda Township could be operational by mid-August, and fully online with updated infrastructure by the end of September following delays due to COVID-19.
According to Brian Shura, senior project manager with Stiffler-McGraw, contractors weren’t able to be on the site for around a month due to the state’s COVID-19 regulations. Once contractors were able to resume work, they ended up “easing into it” with limited personnel on site.
Before the delays, Shura said they expected to be able to start up equipment around this time, with just a few punch list items left to tackle. Now, the machinery could start by the end of July with an inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in early August.
Other than the delays, Shura said progress has been going well on the site.
The multi-million dollar project will create new water supply sources made up of two new 700 gallon per minute water supply wells, one new 300 gallon per minute water supply well, a new 1 million gallons per day membrane filtration water treatment plant, approximately 5,800 linear feet of 12-inch raw water line and 1,700 linear feet of 8-inch raw water line as well as constructing a 107,000 gallon water storage tank, rehabilitating and upgrading a water booster pump station on McEwen Road and replacing and extending approximately 6,780 linear feet of 8-inch water main.
A portion of the project is being paid for through a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and a $500,000 Infrastructure Grant from the Bradford County Impact Fee. A total of $3,600,000 in local matching funds and a $4,300,000 PennVest loan will pay for the rest of the project.
Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane noted during Monday’s Towanda Municipal Authority meeting that some leftover grant money from the EDA can be used to pave the drive leading from James Street to the new treatment facility. A formal change order for the paving project will be submitted to the authority next month.
“It will be a nice little site when it’s all done,” said Lane.
