TMA will pursue PennVEST funds for sewer plant upgrades

The Towanda Municipal Authority discussed possible funds for sewer plant upgrades at its Monday, May 15 meeting.

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority discussed topics at its Monday, May 15 meeting that included possible sewer upgrade and the pursuit of funds for it.

TMA officials will have an online meeting with PennVEST representatives Friday, May 19 around 1 p.m. to discuss financing improvements to its sewer plant.

