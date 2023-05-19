TMA will pursue PennVEST funds for sewer plant upgrades

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority discussed topics at its Monday, May 15 meeting that included possible sewer upgrade and the pursuit of funds for it.
TMA officials will have an online meeting with PennVEST representatives Friday, May 19 around 1 p.m. to discuss financing improvements to its sewer plant.
“We just had Stiffler McGraw do a study to evaluate the current sewer plant, and we know we need to do upgrades,” said Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling during the meeting.
Upgrades would include the replacement of headworks and includes a cost of around $4 million. TMA hopes to acquire either a PennVEST loan or grant for the project. Hotaling stated that PennVest currently has many funds available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The sewer plant was last renovated in 2008, but eventually sustained damages from the 2011 flood that TMA has been fixing ever since. Borough Water & Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland stated that implementing upgrades would be a huge step in preventing water loss.
PennVEST will examine TMA’s debts and bonds before granting any funds. In October 2021, TMA officials refinanced sewer bonds for around $6 million that it will pay off by 2044. Officials consolidated three different loans in a process that saved the TMA nearly $1 million, according to Hotaling. The three loans were through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, M&T Bank and PennVEST. The bond is not held by Bank of New York Mellon.
The meeting will also determine if sewer rates would increase if TMA had to take out a loan for the sewer upgrade project. The current Towanda water rate is $7.42 per 1,000 gallons, while $13.70 for 1,000 gallons is charged to treat it, Hotaling stated. The base rate for a typical customer is around $16 per month. The average rate for a typical family is around $80 per month.
“If a TMA customer utilized 3,000 gallons per month, their rate would be $79.36,” Hotaling specified.
During the Monday meeting, Hotaling expressed her excitement on behalf of TMA for the recent acquisition of a Consumptive Use Mitigation grant for $456,480 from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. The interstate governmental agency manages the Susquehanna River’s water resources.
TMA will use the SRBC grant to purchase and implement around 2,250 new meters for its water system. Hotaling stated that TMA budgets around $40,000 per year to purchase new meters. The SRBC grant will allow TMA to replace its entire meter system.
The Towanda Municipal Authority holds its meetings every third Monday of the month. It will hold its next meeting on June 19 at 5 p.m. inside the Towanda Borough Municipal Building.
