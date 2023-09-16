On a recent nature walk, my friend showed me this cool app that identifies the songs of birds. I had resisted downloading one more app because I feel I already spend too much time on my phone.
Those special moments listening to bird song are an important spiritual practice for me, helping me connect to myself and to the web of life. It is said that the sound of bird song is soothing to humans, because we know instinctively that when birds are singing there are no predators nearby. It’s quite amazing the many different songs, and sounds the birds in my neighborhood make — we humans are not the only ones who can make beautiful music.
But as we stood there beneath the trees, my friend’s app showed us which birds were singing. Despite all the time I spent listening to birds, I really had no idea which song was which. I was intrigued. The first time I used the app I learned that those three different songs I thought came from three different birds were all made by the robin! I learned there were actually two different species of little brown bird at my feeder, not just one. I even learned that there were orioles singing in my neighborhood, who I have still never seen.
Last weekend a bunch of us spent an hour in “Wild Wandering” — a contemplative practice in nature. After a time of ingathering, we each went wandering silently to connect with whatever we might notice in nature. When we came back together, several folks shared their own discernment about the role of their phones in contemplation.
The first person who shared told us she was taking a total break from her phone for the day. She had noticed her tendency or desire to reach for it at certain moments, and her decision to return her attention the natural world.
I mentioned how I had, almost without thinking, pulled my phone from my pocket when I heard a new bird call, to record and identify the sound. I shared the temptation I felt to take pictures of the many unfamiliar wildflowers, but had managed to resist, remembering the many wildflower pictures already overflowing my hard drive.
I was charmed by the many dandelions, so cheerful and full of life across the lawn, and wondered what it would be like to try to capture the image with my mind alone — to really look at the dandelions and to enjoy the moment deeply. It is, even now, one of the memories of that day comes most easily to mind.
Other folks in our group did chose to take photos of the beautiful or interesting things they saw — for some folks photography is a meaningful practice.
The challenge for me is that sometimes once I turn on my phone, I get sucked in. Just this morning I was doing a contemplative reading of a poem, and went to look a word up on my phone…I’m not even sure how I ended up reading my email, but there I was 10 minutes later. I shook my head and quickly turned off my device once I noticed, as if I had been under a magical spell or something.
The retreat center I often visit used to have a “no phone” policy, but many folks now use their phone to tell time, or have their meditation timer, or sacred texts on their phone, so the center now simply asks that guests use their phone silently in private so it doesn’t distract other retreat-goers.
With any spiritual practice there is always this: a setting of our intention and attention, establishing the practice, and then when inevitably our attention wanders off, we bring it gently back, again and again. So as you consider how and when you want to use or refrain from using your technology during your practices, I invite you to follow this same pattern; to begin with an intention like “during today’s walk I’m just going to listen to the birds, and not use my phone,” and if you find yourself reaching for you phone, just notice (notice that the phone came out, notice how that felt, how it impacted your practice) and return to your intention.
We live in a world surrounded by apps. It can be a great relief and respite to take a break from all technology, and I encourage you to take breaks as you are able. Some folks find that having any apps at all leads them away from their true self, and so they renounce the technology that doesn’t serve their spirits. How is it for you?
But spiritual practice is not just about retreat, it is also about bringing spirit into the every day. Spirit is around us and within us all the time, even when we are using our phones, our tablets, our other devices. The question is – how does our attention to spirit change as we use technology during our day? How does it change our inner movements and feelings? Making mindful and conscious choices about how and when and why we use our apps is an important practice for this moment in which we live.
Rev. Darcey Laine is a Spiritual Director and the Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin. revlaine.blogspot.com.
