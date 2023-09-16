On a recent nature walk, my friend showed me this cool app that identifies the songs of birds. I had resisted downloading one more app because I feel I already spend too much time on my phone.

Those special moments listening to bird song are an important spiritual practice for me, helping me connect to myself and to the web of life. It is said that the sound of bird song is soothing to humans, because we know instinctively that when birds are singing there are no predators nearby. It’s quite amazing the many different songs, and sounds the birds in my neighborhood make — we humans are not the only ones who can make beautiful music.

Rev. Darcey Laine is a Spiritual Director and the Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin. revlaine.blogspot.com.