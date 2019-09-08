SAYRE — Hoop skirts and scout shirts were on display in Sayre on Saturday during the Sayre Historical Society’s Annual History Fair.
The 10th annual history fair welcomed locals to explore the former train station and take a step back in time with reenactors, artifacts and presentations from locals Jim Nobles and Henry Farley as well as memorabilia from Sayre High School’s Class of 1969, homemade ice cream sandwiches and live music.
Sayre Historical Society President Mike Frantz stated that while attendance was lower than expected at this year’s history fair, both old friends and new faces explored the grounds and the event lent itself to meeting the society’s overall mission.
“Our mission as a non-profit organization is to preserve history and present it, so this does both,” he said.
Frantz showed off the museum’s newest rotating exhibit, a history of Sayre’s scouts, which will be on display until Dec. 22.
The scout exhibit contains books, patches, uniforms, newspaper articles, photos and more that tell the story of Sayre scouting and is ever growing as locals add to the museum’s collection.
“It’s kind of a chance for us to bring something new out and really sort of gain knowledge on our part,” he said. “It’s interesting for us to research and learn about the history and then at the same time now we’re preserving it so people can learn about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.