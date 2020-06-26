To promote, improve and protect; Area Agency on Aging discusses four year goals during online public hearing

Spreading awareness, healthy living, community and protection were among focal points discussed during the Area Agency on Aging’s four year plan public hearing on Wednesday.
Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Marlea Hoyt shared the organization’s goals for 2020 through 2024, with the first one being to “promote awareness of aging services to meet the needs of older adults, caregivers and family members.”
Hoyt stated that in order to bring awareness to the Area Agency on Aging’s services available for seniors, the agency’s marketing committee will develop a formal calendar of monthly public relations activities including relevant annual proclamations like Older Americans Month, special events and topics of special interest to locals in their golden years.
In order to implement the agency’s second goal, to “improve services for older adults and the ability to advocate for them by using evidence-informed planning, committing to data integrity and being accountable for results” the Area Agency on Aging will utilize “analysis of client demographics, service delivery and mapping of underserved areas” to help confirm that senior citizens receive and have access to resources that “help them remain living independently in their home and community,” according to Hoyt.
The executive director explained that the Area Agency on Aging will work to bring awareness to local senior centers through hosting activities that promote healthy living and encourage socialization, education and recreation including exercise and nutrition classes, which will help them reach their third goal, to “Establish and enhance efforts to support healthy living, active engagement and a sense of community for all older Pennsylvanians.”
The agency’s final goal for 2020 through 2024 is to “protect older adults and ensure their safety and dignity by raising awareness of and responding effectively to incidences of abuse, injury, exploitation, violence and neglect,” according to Hoyt.
In order to protect local senior citizens, Hoyt said that the Area Agency on Aging will “inform the community of the signs and symptoms of elder abuse and the resources available to prevent, detect or eliminate elder abuse.”
