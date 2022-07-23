Today is Saturday, July 23, the 204th day of 2022.
There are 161 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 23, 1983, an Air Canada Boeing 767 ran out of fuel while flying from Montreal to Edmonton; the pilots were able to glide the jetliner to a safe emergency landing in Gimli, Manitoba. (The near-disaster occurred because the fuel had been erroneously measured in pounds instead of kilograms at a time when Canada was converting to the metric system.)
Glancing backwards:
70 years ago — July 23, 1952
Four Jersey cows owned by C.L. McNamara of Bridge Street Hill, Towanda, were killed by lightning during the electric storm here early Tuesday morning.
Jack Troy, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.T. Troy of Towanda, recently caught a whole string of largemouth bass and pickerel taken on “plugs” while he was earning his angling badge at Elk Lake, restricted fishing area for Camp Brule Scouts and Scouters. The largest was 18 inches long and weighed over 3 pounds.
The East Smithfield Little League baseball team is sponsoring an ice cream social and dance to be held Saturday on the Smithfield VFW grounds. Music will be provided by the Happy Haymakers.
45 years ago — July 23, 1977
Navy Seaman Timothy S. Stevens, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Stevens of Columbia Cross Roads, has completed recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Ill.
Leon J. Baker of Towanda and Robert H. Brehmer of Ulster have been appointed by VFW National Commander-in-Chief R.D. “Bulldog” Smith of Georgia to serve as national aides-de-camp for 1977-78.
Royalty crowned Saturday night at the Lacyeville firemen’s celebration were: Vicki Clapper, Miss Laceyville first runner-up; Little Miss Laceyville Kim Armitage; and Ann Comstock, Miss Laceyville 1977.
21 years ago — July 23, 2001
Michelle Blasz was crowned 2001 Troy Fair queen at ceremonies last night, with Justine Bristol as first alternate and Kayla Alexander, second alternate.
Working parents in the Ulster area will have a new child-care option when Featherstone’s Daycare opens Aug. 6. It is owned by Priscilla Featherstone and will be located in the Ulster Presbyterian Church.
Daniel Kring and Mary Rose Shaylor, students at the Lackawanna Junior College Towanda Center, received scholarships from the college after its recent golf tournament at the Towanda Country Club.
Elsewhere on this date:
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush announced his choice of Judge David Souter of New Hampshire to succeed the retiring Justice William J. Brennan on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1996, at the Atlanta Olympics, Kerri Strug made a heroic final vault despite torn ligaments in her left ankle as the U.S. women gymnasts clinched their first-ever Olympic team gold medal.
In 1997, the search for Andrew Cunanan (koo-NAN’-an), the suspected killer of designer Gianni Versace (JAH’-nee vur-SAH’-chee) and others, ended as police found his body on a houseboat in Miami Beach, an apparent suicide.
In 1999, space shuttle Columbia blasted off with the world’s most powerful X-ray telescope and Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a U.S. space flight.
In 2003, Massachusetts’ attorney general issued a report saying clergy members and others in the Boston Archdiocese probably had sexually abused more than 1,000 people over a period of six decades.
In 2011, singer Amy Winehouse, 27, was found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning.
In 2019, Boris Johnson won the contest to lead Britain’s governing Conservative Party, putting him in line to become the country’s prime minister the following day.
In 2020, the virus-delayed and shortened major league baseball season began with the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees at an empty Nationals Park; Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the ceremonial first ball. (The Yankees won, 4-1, in a game halted by rain.)
Ten Years Ago: His hair dyed a shocking comic-book shade of orange-red, James Holmes, the former doctoral student accused of killing 12 moviegoers at a showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, appeared in court for the first time. (Holmes was convicted of murder and attempted murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.) Penn State’s football program was all but leveled by penalties for its handling of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal as the NCAA imposed an unprecedented $60 million fine, a four-year ban from postseason play and a cut in the number of football scholarships it could award. Sally Ride, 61, the first American woman in space, died in La Jolla (lah HOY’-ah), California
Five years ago: A tractor trailer was found in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, crammed with dozens of immigrants; ten died and many more were treated at a hospital for dehydration and heat stroke. (The driver, James Bradley Jr., was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to transporting the immigrants resulting in death.) President Donald Trump tweeted that he had “complete power” to issue pardons. Jordan Spieth won the British Open for his third career major championship.
One year ago: The Tokyo Olympics, delayed for a year by the pandemic, were officially declared open by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito; tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team, known as the Indians since 1915, announced that it would get a new name, the Guardians, at the end of the 2021 season.
