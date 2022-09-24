Today is Saturday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2022. There are 98 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 24, 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Virginia.
Glancing backwards locally:
70 years ago — Sept. 24, 1952
The first class in Dog Obedience Training, instructed by John Outwater, was held Monday at the SCI Building, Towanda. The class was a great success as seen in the dogs even after only one hour’s instruction.
Tonight at the Keystone Theatre, Towanda: “Son of Ali Baba,” starring Tony Curtis and Piper Laurie. The prince who was a thief!
George W. Fairchild of Towanda, World War I veteran, is a patient at the Veterans’ Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.
45 years ago — Sept. 24, 1977
Vickie Roof was crowned Homecoming queen last night during halftime ceremonies of the Towanda-Canton football game at Memorial Park. Her escort was Curtis Moore.
Mrs. Esther Storelli of Athens, director of the Tioga Point Museum in Athens, recently conducted a genealogy workshop at the Bradford-Wyoming Counties Library in Burlington.
The Canton Warriors of Coach Miller Moyer upped their season record to 4-0 in limiting the Towanda offense to minus 13 total yards and no points in a 30-0 win last night at Memorial Park. Warrior quarterback Jerry Bauman had a spectacular night, including a 49-yard scamper on a fake and keeper.
21 years ago — Sept. 24, 2001
Canton Superintendent Dr. Robert Jannone will be interviewed this Thursday in a segment of “Interact,” the high school’s magazine-style show, which airs on Canton Cable Channel 10.
The students in Mrs. Elaine Silverstrim’s class at the Wysox Elementary School recently enjoyed a trip to French Azilum, where they toured cabins and the LaPorte House.
A field of more than 200 participants joined with local military personnel Sunday to kick off the Run/Walk for Freedom at the Towanda Middle School, raising more than $450 for the Salvation Army relief fund. Petty Officer Dave Cochenour, Towanda’s Navy recruiter, opened the event.
Elsewhere on this date:
In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as “Black Friday” after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.
In 1957, the Los Angeles-bound Brooklyn Dodgers played their last game at Ebbets Field, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0.
In 1963, the U.S. Senate ratified a treaty with Britain and the Soviet Union limiting nuclear testing.
In 1968, the TV news magazine “60 Minutes” premiered on CBS; the undercover police drama “The Mod Squad” premiered on ABC.
In 1969, the trial of the Chicago Eight (later seven) began. (Five were later convicted of crossing state lines to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic convention, but the convictions were ultimately overturned.)
In 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was released after 22 months after receiving clemency from President Jimmy Carter.)
In 1996, the United States and 70 other countries became the first to sign a treaty at the United Nations to end all testing and development of nuclear weapons. (The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty has yet to enter into force because of the refusal so far of eight nations — including the United States — to ratify it.)
In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered a freeze on the assets of 27 people and organizations with suspected links to terrorism, including Islamic militant Osama bin Laden, and urged other nations to do likewise.
