Today is Friday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2022.
99 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 23, 1952, Sen. Richard M. Nixon, R-Calif., salvaged his vice-presidential nomination by appearing on television from Los Angeles to refute allegations of improper campaign fundraising in what became known as the “Checkers” speech.
Glancing backwards locally:
70 years ago — Sept. 23, 1952
William L. Winter, a lifelong resident of Towanda, yesterday was elected to the Board of Directors of the Citizens National Bank.
Tonight and Wednesday at the Wysox Drive-In: “Ten Tall Men,” with Burt Lancaster.
Members of the Towanda Rotary Club, at their weekly luncheon meeting yesterday at the David Wilmot Hotel, enjoyed a “double feature” for their program — a talk by Capt. Richard E. Hall of the Air Force and a color and sound movie depicting the meaning of the various Jewish holidays.
45 years ago — Sept. 23, 1977
The Troy Area Senior Citizens Club recently elected new officers including: President Charles Andre, First Vice-President Virginia Hough and Second Vice-President Myles Raker.
A refresher course in bridge will begin in Sayre High School on Wednesday. For details call Neil Beisher.
Sutton scored 22; Daly, 20; and Kinsman and Shaw, 10 apiece, to lead Towanda to an 81-30 romp over Athens last night in girls’ basketball action.
21 years ago — Sept. 23, 2001
In Around the Area: Word received late last night that Bradford County Dairy Princess Sara Jennings took the first runner-up place at the state dairy princess contest.
Bob Ross received the Wind Beneath our Wings Award from Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Bradford County at the organization’s recent 10th anniversary celebration at the Towanda Elks Club.
Review Publisher Jim Towner noting in his “Around Town” column: Towanda Mayor Dick Snell calling me to say that he received a call from the mayor of Nontron, France, Pierre Giry, to express his sympathy and concern over the recent terrorist attacks on New York and Washington. Nonton is Towanda’s twin city.
Elsewhere on this date:
In 1780, British spy John Andre was captured along with papers revealing Benedict Arnold’s plot to surrender West Point to the British.
In 1806, the Lewis and Clark expedition returned to St. Louis more than two years after setting out for the Pacific Northwest.
In 1955, a jury in Sumner, Mississippi, acquitted two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, of murdering Black teenager Emmett Till. (The two men later admitted to the crime in an interview with Look magazine.)
In 1957, nine Black students who’d entered Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas were forced to withdraw because of a white mob outside.
In 1962, “The Jetsons,” an animated cartoon series about a Space Age family, premiered as the ABC television network’s first program in color.
In 1987, Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., withdrew from the Democratic presidential race following questions about his use of borrowed quotations and the portrayal of his academic record.
In 1999, the Mars Climate Orbiter apparently burned up as it attempted to go into orbit around the Red Planet.
