Today is Monday, Oct. 31, the 304th day of 2022. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Oct. 31, 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh (sihk) security guards.
Glancing backwards locally:
70 years ago — Oct. 31, 1952
Canton people viewing their television sets Sunday afternoon were pleasantly surprised when Gale Derizkie, 13, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Pealer of that place, appeared in the Candy Carnival telecast. She is one of the well-known Derizkie Family touring with the Hunt Brothers’ circus.
New officers of the Wappasening Grange include: Master C. Eleazer Merrill, Overseer Lillie Brainard and Lecturer Mrs. Ochlee Lee.
Sixteen registered Jerseys in the herd owned by L.A. Harris, Milan, were recently classified under a program of The American Cattle Club.
45 years ago — Oct. 31, 1977
A painting by Theresa Bride, Jenifer DeWan and Jenifer Schmid on a window of Newberry’s store, Towanda, took first place in the fifth-grade division of the Halloween painting contest.
In that contest, Judy Finnegan and Jim Dickens coordinated their efforts for a first-place-winning painting in the senior-high division. Their painting also is at Newberry’s.
The Stevensville Birthday Club will meet at the home of Nancy Kirkpatrick on Wednesday afternoon.
21 years ago — Oct. 31, 2001
Starting Friday night, the LeRaysville-Pike Fire Company will present “Life’s a Beach,” this year’s minstrel show, including songs like “Barbara Ann,” “Heat Wave” and “Harbor Lights” and an appearance by the “Beach Beauties.” Scenery has been painted by Rich Powell.
In Around the Area: Forsythia seen growing in one Towanda back yard.
An encore performance of “Classroom Capers,” first performed in August to benefit the Wyalusing Student Loan Fund, will be held Nov. 10 to benefit the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. The show will conclude with a performance of “I Won’t Back Down,” a message of national unity to the anti-American terrorists of the world. Performers include Erich Barrett and Pamela Dibble Patt.
Elsewhere on this date:
In 1864, Nevada became the 36th state as President Abraham Lincoln signed a proclamation.
In 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.
In 1961, the body of Josef Stalin was removed from Lenin’s Tomb as part of the Soviet Union’s “de-Stalinization” drive.
In 1964, Theodore C. Freeman, 34, became the first member of NASA’s astronaut corps to die when his T-38 jet crashed while approaching Ellington Air Force Base in Houston.
In 1967, Nguyen Van Thieu (nwen van too) took the oath of office as the first president of South Vietnam’s second republic.
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all U.S. bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for fruitful peace negotiations.
In 1992, Pope John Paul II formally proclaimed that the Roman Catholic Church had erred in condemning the astronomer Galileo for holding that the Earth was not the center of the universe.
In 1999, EgyptAir Flight 990, bound from New York to Cairo, crashed off the Massachusetts coast, killing all 217 people aboard.
In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated Judge Samuel Alito (ah-LEE’-toh) to the Supreme Court. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored during a memorial service in Washington, D.C.
In 2015, a Russian passenger airliner crashed in a remote part of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula 23 minutes after taking off from a popular Red Sea resort, killing all 224 people on board.
In 2019, President Donald Trump announced that he would be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after leaving the White House rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.
In 2020, actor Sean Connery, who rose to international stardom as the suave secret agent James Bond and then carved out an Oscar-winning career in other rugged roles, died at his home in the Bahamas at the age of 90.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama joined New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for a tour of damage along the Jersey coast from Superstorm Sandy; Wall Street was back in business after a two-day shutdown caused by the storm. (Stocks finished mixed).
Five years ago: Eight people were killed when a man drove a truck along a bike path in New York City in an attack that authorities immediately labeled terrorism; the driver, identified by authorities as Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov, was shot and wounded by police. Netflix said it was suspending production on “House of Cards” following sexual harassment allegations against its star, Kevin Spacey. (Spacey would later be fired from the show, and production resumed without him.)
One year ago: Southwest Airlines said it was investigating after a pilot greeted passengers over the plane’s public address system using a phrase that had become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she had contracted COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights for a third straight day as it struggled with staffing shortages.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Lee Grant is 97. Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 91. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 85. Actor Ron Rifkin is 84. Actor Sally Kirkland is 81. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray is 77. Actor Stephen Rea is 76. Olympic gold medal long-distance runner Frank Shorter is 75. Actor Deidre Hall is 75. TV show host Jane Pauley is 72. Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell is 65. Movie director Peter Jackson is 61. Rock musician Larry Mullen is 61. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 59. Rock musician Mikkey Dee is 59. Rock singer-musician Johnny Marr is 59. Actor Rob Schneider is 59. Country singer Darryl Worley is 58. Actor-comedian Mike O’Malley is 57. Rap musician Adrock is 56. Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 55. Rock musician Rogers Stevens (Blind Melon) is 53. Rock singer Linn Berggren (Ace of Base) is 52. Reality TV host Troy Hartman is 51. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 49. Actor Piper Perabo (PEER’-uh-boh) is 46. Actor Brian Hallisay is 44. Actor Samaire (SAH’-mee-rah) Armstrong is 42. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas is 42. Rock musician Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 41. Actor Justin Chatwin is 40. Actor Scott Clifton is 38. Actor Vanessa Marano is 30. Actor Holly Taylor is 25. Actor Danielle Rose Russell is 23. Actor-singer Willow Smith is 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.