Today is Thursday, July 14, the 195th day of 2022. There are 170 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 14, 2004, the Senate scuttled a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage. (Forty-eight senators voted to advance the measure — 12 short of the 60 needed — and 50 voted to block it).
Glancing backwards locally:
70 years ago — July 14, 1952
A homer by Johnson in the ninth inning provided the winning margin in a tight Legion League game played at Laceyville yesterday, Laceyville winning over Wyalusing 5-4.
Bill Marshall and Bob MacDermott are in charge of the upcoming tournament involving the Towanda and Coudersport country clubs’ golfers, at Coudersport.
For sale: 250 Red Rock pullets, 2 months old; 65 Barred Rock pullets, 4 months old; and David Bradley hay loader on rubber, new. W.J. Williams, Neath. Phone LeRaysville 587.
45 years ago — July 14, 1977
Mike Martin and Gerald Brown of Towanda left Monday for Parris Island, S.C., for their basic training with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Marine Pfc. David C. Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Thompson of Sayre, has been promoted to his present rank while serving with Force Troops, Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, N.C.
Roy Brown of Troy celebrated his 88th birthday at his home with 10 of his friends joining him for a picnic diner. A beautiful birthday cake was served.
21 years ago — July 14, 2001
John P. Schneckenbecher, son of John and Elsie Schmeckenbecher of Wysox, was promoted to the rank of chief petty officer on May 25 aboard the USCGC Northland. He is a resident of Portsmouth, Va.
Air Force SSgt Paul R. McCracken, a 1987 graduate of Northeast Bradford, has arrived for duty at Incirlik Air Base, Adana, Turkey. He is an independent duty medical technician with the 39th Medical Operations Squadron.
Athens High School wrestler Derrick Morgan recently competed in Orlando, Fla., at the Disney Scholastic Duals at the Wide World of Sports Complex, competing as a member of the MAWA Blue Elite National team at 145 pounds.
Elsewhere on this date:
In 2016, terror struck Bastille Day celebrations in the French Riviera city of Nice (nees) as a large truck plowed into a festive crowd, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State extremists; the driver was shot dead by police.
In 2020, researchers reported that the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems as scientists had hoped; the vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. The federal government carried out its first execution in almost two decades, killing by lethal injection Daniel Lewis Lee, who’d been convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.
Ten years ago: A suicide bomber blew himself up among guests at a wedding hall in northern Afghanistan, killing 23 people, including a prominent ex-Uzbek warlord turned lawmaker who was the father of the bride.
Five years ago: A Russian-American lobbyist said he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump’s son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign. Arab assailants opened fire from inside a major Jerusalem shrine, killing two Israeli policemen before being shot dead.
One year ago: The World Health Organization reported that COVID-19 deaths had climbed globally in the preceding week after nine straight weeks of declines; the setback triggered another round of restrictions. The U.S. government reported that deaths from drug overdoses had soared to a record 93,000 in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic; experts said lockdowns and other restrictions had isolated those with drug addictions and made treatment harder to get.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.