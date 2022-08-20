Today is Saturday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2022. There are 133 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Aug. 20, 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Oklahoma, shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.
Glancing backwards:
70 years ago — Aug. 20, 1952
Clearance sale. All summer dresses, $4 and $5, values to $10.95. Sample Shop, Towanda.
The Stevensville Sewing Circle will meet at the home of Ora Hitchcock for an all-day meeting on Thursday. Bring covered dish and own table service.
The 46th annual reunion of the Dimon family was held recently at LeRaysville Community Hall with 60 relatives and friends present. Officers elected included: Justus R. Dimon, president; Fenton Jayne, vice president; and Robert Dimon, second vice president.
45 years ago — Aug. 20, 1977
Local architect Richard Merrill Sweitzer, AIA, recently relocated his New York office to Elmira, and on Sept. 1 he will relocate his Towanda offices to 200 Bridge St.
J. Barry Goldsmith will serve as chairman of the Towanda Area Jaycees/Stanton Ford Punt, Pass and Kick competition.
Horseback riding: Horses for rent, trail rides leaving as late as 8 p.m. every night, at the Bar-K-Tack Shop; also lessons and boarding at the Barclay Mountain Livery Stable; both on Route 414, Franklindale.
21 years ago — Aug. 20, 2001
In Around the Area: Caller reports seeing a flock of geese heading south already.
The Sheshequin Book Club will meet at noon Friday at Ethel Pipher’s home in Hornbook. Roll call: jewelry show and tell.
Teens with Bradford County Action are working to develop the new Beers Family Wetland Nature Center on 18 acres donated by the Beers family in the Wysox area.
Elsewhere on this date:
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion anti-poverty measure.
In 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring” liberalization drive.
In 1988, a cease-fire in the war between Iraq and Iran went into effect.
In 1989, fifty-one people died when a pleasure boat sank in the River Thames (tehmz) in London after colliding with a dredger.
In 2020, accepting the Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden vowed to move the nation past the chaos of Donald Trump’s tenure and return it to its leadership role in the world; capping a virtual convention amid the pandemic, Biden spoke to a largely empty arena in Delaware. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny became ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia and was hospitalized in a coma. (Navalny would spend five months in Germany recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin; he was arrested after his return to Russia.)
Ten years ago: In a historic change at one of the world’s most exclusive golf clubs, Georgia’s Augusta National invited former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and South Carolina financier Darla Moore to become the first female members; both accepted. Comedian Phyllis Diller, 95, died at her Los Angeles home.
Five years ago: Actor, comic and longtime telethon host Jerry Lewis died of heart disease in Las Vegas at the age of 91.
One year ago: President Joe Biden pledged to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan, along with all Afghans who aided the U.S. war effort there; his promise came as thousands more Americans and others seeking to escape the Taliban struggled to get past crushing crowds and Taliban checkpoints at the airport. San Francisco became the first major city in the nation to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for people dining inside restaurants, working out in gyms or attending indoor concerts. China changed its Population and Family Planning Law to allow couples to legally have a third child; the change came just six years after the law was changed to allow a second child amid a plummeting birthrate. Tom T. Hall, the singer-songwriter who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, died at his Tennessee home at 85.
