Today is Friday, Aug. 26, the 238th day of 2022. There are 127 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Aug. 26, 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.
Glancing backwards locally:
70 years ago — Aug. 26, 1952
Gerald Darrow of West Burlington and Blaine Ballard of East Troy are members of the Knickerbocker Quartet from Mansfield State Teachers College, which was heard last evening on the Arthur Godfrey Talent Scouts radio program.
Miss Marilyn McCarty, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold McCarty of Sugar Run, has accepted a secretarial position in the office of County Superintendent J. Andrew Morrow.
Charley Hunsinger of Towanda, veteran of World Wars I and II, went fishing yesterday afternoon and came back with 3- and 2-pound black bass, and a 1-pounder.
45 years ago — Aug. 26, 1977
The LeRaysville-Pike Fire Company is busy planning for its annual Labor Day celebration. Highlights include a girls’ softball tournament, the rock band Lamoka, the parade, an auction, and a round-and-square dance. To donate auction items call Lynmar Chaffee, Donald Clink or Denny Carr.
Gymkhana contest winners Saturday at Oak Hill Corral include Holly Russell, Dixie Campbell, Donna Consalvi and Bonnie Capwell.
Four-day special at the A&W: 8 ounce root beer for 5 cents. Free balloons and litter bags.
21 years ago — Aug. 26, 2001
Jan Bouse of New Albany has been chosen as The Review’s Outstanding Citizen for August.
In Nancy Schrader’s “Eye on the Courthouse” column: New Elections Director Donna Chamberlain taking in her first conference this week in Lancaster with Chief Clerk Gary Wood and gaining many new insights into her work.
Brian K. Cook, a graduate of Towanda Area High School, has been accepted at the State University of New York College of Agriculture & Technology at Morrisville.
Elsewhere on this date:
In 1944, French Gen. Charles de Gaulle braved the threat of German snipers as he led a victory march in Paris, which had just been liberated by the Allies from Nazi occupation.
In 1957, the Soviet Union announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.
In 1958, Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.
In 1972, the summer Olympics opened in Munich, West Germany.
In 1978, Cardinal Albino Luciani (al-BEE’-noh loo-CHYAH’-nee) of Venice was elected pope following the death of Paul VI; the new pontiff took the name Pope John Paul I. (However, he died just over a month later.)
In 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana, via a telephone hook-up at his home — school officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.
In 2018, a gunman opened fire on fellow gamers at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., killing two men and wounding 10 others before taking his own life. Playwright Neil Simon, whose comedies included “The Odd Couple” and “Barefoot in the Park,” died at the age of 91.
In 2020, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois in the shooting deaths of two people and the wounding of another during a third night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. (Rittenhouse, who said he was defending himself after the three men attacked him, would be acquitted on all charges, including homicide.) All three scheduled NBA playoff games were postponed, with players choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. (The games resumed three days later, after players and owners agreed to expand initiatives, many tied to increased voting awareness and opportunities.)
Ten years ago: In the face of approaching Tropical Storm Isaac, Republicans pushed back the start of their national convention in Tampa, Florida, by a day. Lydia Ko, a 15-year-old South Korean-born New Zealander, won the Canadian Women’s Open to become the youngest winner in LPGA Tour history and only the fifth amateur champion. Japan limited Tennessee’s potent lineup to two hits in a 12-2 victory in the Little League World Series title game.
Five years ago: Hurricane Harvey spun into Texas, unloading extraordinary amounts of rain. Iraq’s military said it had driven Islamic State militants out of 90 percent of the northern town of Tal Afar. Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. beat UFC fighter Conor McGregor in a boxing match in Las Vegas that was stopped by the referee in the 10th round; it was the last fight of Mayweather’s career and earned him an estimated $200 million. Spotify said Taylor Swift had set a new global first-day streaming record with more than 8 million same-day streams for Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”
One year ago: An Islamic State suicide bomber detonated two dozen pounds of explosives in a crowd of Afghans pushing to get into Kabul airport to flee the Taliban, killing more than 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members. The Supreme Court allowed evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Today’s Birthdays: Pop singer Vic Dana is 82. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 77. R&B singer Valerie Simpson is 77. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 73. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 71. Actor Brett Cullen is 66. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 63. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 62. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 61. Actor Chris Burke is 57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.