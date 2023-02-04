Today is Saturday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2023. There are 330 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Feb. 4, 1783, Britain’s King George III proclaimed a formal cessation of hostilities in the American Revolutionary War.
Glancing backwards locally:
70 years ago — Feb. 4, 1953
Three buildings were destroyed and another completely gutted yesterday in an oil-fed fire in Mildred, which proved so stubborn it was hours before firemen from seven communities finally had it under control. Estimates of loss run from $80,000 to $100,000.
A birthday party was held for Miss Alice Kipling on Jan. 30 at her home on Kingsbury Avenue, Towanda. Several of her little friends gave her a big surprise at 2 o’clock and then all helped her celebrate her fifth birthday.
Pfc. Charles Henry Lamoureux of Towanda has returned home after spending 15 months in Korea, where he saw much front-line action. He is now working for Sordoni at Easton, Pa., as a lineman.
24 years ago — Feb. 4, 1999
The 1999 Wysox Fire Police members are Capt. Tom Dixon, Gordon Ford, Paul Space, Ronald Yates, Randy Clearwater, T. Arthur Johnson and Donald Travis.
Employees of WHGL or WIGGLE radio, based in Troy, recently bought the station, after it was nearly purchased by a San Diego, Calif., conglomerate. Mike Powers is co-owner and general manager, and Bob Gisler is co-owner and sales manager.
The Towanda boys’ swim team used superior depth to defeat Bloomsburg, 88-86, on Wednesday. Its two winners for the day were Greg Fulkerson in the 100 freestyle and Aaron Kuykendall in the 100 butterfly.
Elsewhere on this date:
In 1789, electors chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States.
In 1801, John Marshall was confirmed by the Senate as chief justice of the United States.
In 1913, Rosa Parks, a Black woman whose 1955 refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus to a white man sparked a civil rights revolution, was born Rosa Louise McCauley in Tuskegee.
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began a wartime conference at Yalta.
In 1974, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst, 19, was kidnapped in Berkeley, California, by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army.
In 1976, more than 23,000 people died when a severe earthquake struck Guatemala with a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1977, eleven people were killed when two Chicago Transit Authority trains collided on an elevated track.
