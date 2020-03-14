Since the announcement of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, a particular set of goods has been disappearing from the shelves almost as fast as they are stocked.
Most stores that normally carry large quantities of toilet paper, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and disinfectant sprays have been cleaned out. However, while hand sanitizer is vanishing off the shelves, hand soap is still in stock in most places.
When picking between hand sanitizer or hand soap the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands with soap and water whenever possible due to hand washing reducing the amount of all types of germs and chemicals on hands. If soap and water are not available, the CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. While both options are better than not attempting to clean your hands, the CDC stresses that sanitizers should be allowed to dry on your hands and not wiped off or it will not be nearly as effective.
When visiting Walmart in Athens Township, there are warnings about how many items people can buy in select categories as they have instituted controls to help prevent from hoarding resources. While the Family Dollar and other retailers have followed suit, the question of will these goods be back in stock is one that seems to be on most customer’s minds.
Holly Pollock, an employee of Family Dollar, said, “People feel like there won’t be anymore toilet paper from China sent in.”
“We stocked our shelves with toilet paper, and it was all sold out by noon,” she added. “ ... Canned food is really starting to sell, too.”
