Bradford County Korean War veterans living and deceased will be honored for their service through the offices of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12).
Toomey has been working with the Korean Consul General to obtain Ambassador for Peace medals for veterans who served between June 25, 1950 and July 27, 1953, according to an announcement Monday. Medals can also be awarded to those involved with United Nations peacekeeping operations from June 25, 1950 through 1955, or those in the U.S. Navy serving aboard a vessel assigned to Korean waters between 1950 and 1953.
“Pennsylvania’s Korean War veterans bravely served our country and it’s an honor for my office to recognize these heroes with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal,” said Toomey. “For over half a century, many of these veterans have been unsung heroes.”
“The Korean War is often referred to as the ‘Forgotten War’ but we must never forget the heroes that fought on foreign soil for the survival of freedom,” said Keller. “I encourage all veterans or relatives of veterans who served in Korea during the Korean War to reach out to our office to find out more about how their service and sacrifice can be honored with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal.”
Application can be obtained by contacting the offices below:
- Office of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, 7 North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, Suite 406, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Phone: (570) 820-4088.
- Office of U.S. Congressman Fred Keller, 181 West Tioga Street, Suite 2, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Phone: (570) 996-6550.
Veterans or those applying on a deceased veteran’s behalf only need to provide the Notice of Separation or DD-214 discharge document to show their service in Korea.
Applications must be received by April 10.
