U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) was selected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday to serve on the Congressional Oversight Committee.
The Congressional Oversight Committee is a five person panel that was established by the CARES Act. The commission is focused specifically on the economic stabilization efforts of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve.
“I appreciate Leader McConnell’s confidence in appointing me to the Congressional Oversight Commission,” Toomey said. “The Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve are being entrusted with enormous resources and authority to stabilize the economy. As a commissioner, my goal will be to protect the taxpayers by ensuring those resources are used in an appropriate, equitable,and pro-growth manner.”
