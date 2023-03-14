Top Democrats knew about sexual harassment allegation against Pa. lawmaker in 2019

Pennsylvania Democrat Mike Zabel said he will resign March 16.

 House Democratic Caucus
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats for the first time have acknowledged that the caucus knew about a sexual harassment allegation against state Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware) in 2019, several years before similar claims became public, leading the lawmaker to announce his resignation.

Top Democrats knew about sexual harassment allegation against Pa. lawmaker in 2019

Two sources told Spotlight PA that lawmakers including then-state House Minority Leader Frank Dermody (D., Allegheny) were approached at the time by a lobbyist who said Zabel inappropriately caressed her.