An annual bicycle race across Bradford and Sullivan counties will return Sunday to benefit a nonprofit that helps local children.
The Tour de Shunk will take place on Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. with 200 participants set to embark on the 107-mile course. Many riders are from eight different states across the country.
In the morning, participants will begin the ride at Rocky’s Bicycle Shop in Monroeton and proceed through Ellenton and Wheelerville before stopping for lunch at the train station in Dushore. Riders will eventually make their way to the Shunk Fire Hall. Spaghetti dinners are provided afterwards at Rocky’s.
The Tour de Shunk has raised over $120,000 throughout its existence, according to Dave Prugh, the event organizer. Proceeds from the 2023 ride will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers. The nonprofit provides “children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever,” according to its mission statement. BBBS serves the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga in Pennsylvania, and Tioga and Broome in New York.
Started in 1999, the 100-mile ride was recently increased to 107 miles with some hilly terrains added, according to Prugh. Another addition includes the mostly-gravel route through Pennsylvania. Gamelands and Loyalsock State Forest. Shorter routes include the one-hour youth ride. The Tour de Shunk was once voted as the “Most Challenging Century Ride.”
Organizers thank all of the event’s sponsors. The Colgan Foundation serves as the event’s signature sponsor, while platinum level sponsors include the Rodney Hilbert Memorial Scholarship, Winder Trucking and Walmart based in Sayre. Gold level sponsors include The Loyalsock Foundation and Schoonover Plumbing & Heating. Silver level includes Evans Roofing, Lewis Lumber, Robson Forensic, Rocky’s Bicycle Shop, Sullivan County Rural Electric Co-op, and Watson Diesel. Contributors include Bishop’s Fulltime Portables, Bluestone Brewing Company and Dandy Mini Marts.
Online registration for the event can be found at bikereg.com. Registration is open through Friday. For more information, go online to Tour de Shunk’s Facebook page.
