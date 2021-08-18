Following Tuesday’s Bradford County Planning Commission meeting, a few commission members and residents in attendance were able to take a tour of the new public safety building with Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams. There, they were able to get an overview of the different departments, the interconnectivity between them, the technology that drives its more advanced and efficient operations, and the amenities in place for those who have to work long hours during a disaster. The approximate $18 million project also includes bullet proofing, redundant systems, an uninterruptible power supply, and can host trainings. Emergency management and planning departments should be in the new building by the end of next week, Williams said. Dispatch is expected to make its move during the first week of October, according to 911 Director Robert Repasky.