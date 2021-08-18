Following Tuesday’s Bradford County Planning Commission meeting, a few commission members and residents in attendance were able to take a tour of the new public safety building with Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams. There, they were able to get an overview of the different departments, the interconnectivity between them, the technology that drives its more advanced and efficient operations, and the amenities in place for those who have to work long hours during a disaster. The approximate $18 million project also includes bullet proofing, redundant systems, an uninterruptible power supply, and can host trainings. Emergency management and planning departments should be in the new building by the end of next week, Williams said. Dispatch is expected to make its move during the first week of October, according to 911 Director Robert Repasky.
featured
Touring the new public safety center
- Review Photos/Matt Hicks
-
-
Latest News
- Judge rules Columbus statue in Philadelphia can remain
- Pennsylvania teachers union: Schools should require masks
- Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus
- Editorial Roundup: U.S.
- US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
- US Golf Association employee charged in embezzlement scheme
- Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York
- Georgia board to review Fulton elections, takeover possible
Most Popular
Online Poll
Back-to-school time is drawing near and some local school officials anticipate that although more children will physically be back in the classroom, virtual learning numbers will be higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents, we want to get your thoughts regarding where your child will learn for the 2021-2022 school year.
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.