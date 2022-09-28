The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency is accepting events for the 2023 Experience Bradford County Travel Guide. This 60,000 piece digest is the official travel guide for Bradford County, highlighting all there is to see and do; it will include museums, parks, wineries, fairs/festivals, and so much more, with circulation throughout Pennsylvania and the mid-atlantic region. It is free to submit an event to the Experience Bradford County Guide, and submissions can be made online at www.visitbradfordcounty.com. The deadline to submit events will be Friday, Nov. 4. For more information, call (570) 265-8687.