TOWANDA — The Monday meeting of the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency was full of reports from the last two months of activities and project development.
Executive Director Robyn Cummings reported the agency had an opportunity to acquire the services of Sherpa, a travel website. According to Cummings, Sherpa would use a team of videographers and content creators to highlight areas in the county for the agency.
“They’d take 10-15 ideas of things to do and they wouldn’t need a guide like a travel author,” Cummings noted.
Cain Chamberlain of Endless Mountains Heritage Region said that his organization would also be pursuing hiring Sherpa for its four-county area.
Moving further with Sherpa was tabled until the agency could consult with its solicitor.
Cummings reported that the mural on the train car at the Agency’s location needed one more visit for seal coating. Her hope is to hold an official unveiling ceremony for the mural in the future.
Wilmot Day
County Commissioner Doug McLinko reported on the David Wilmot Day the county held Aug. 5.
“Dr. Lewis, we had to keep it to half an hour but he could have talked all day,” McLinko said of that day’s guest speaker.
McLinko reported that close to 100 people attended the ceremony for David Wilmot. McLinko also suggested the county’s pond Cook’s Pond in Orwell Township would be a good place to host a fishing derby next year.
“There’s terrific fishing out there and the pond is about 40 acres,” he said.
Bike Loop
Cummings said biking trail developer and consultant David Landis biked the Endless Mountain Bikepacking Loop trail.
“He offered a lot of guidance on the route for us. The eastern part of the loop is great but he really emphasized how great the ride was on the western part of the loop and minimal adjustments needed,” Cummings reported.
The agency has been reaching out to individual chambers of commerce in it effort to promote more bike-friendly businesses, especially in conjunction with the bikepacking loop.
Social Media Events
Amy Brennan informed the tourism board about new trends in online search engines. Brennan explained that assigning event schema to an event created on social media or websites greatly increases the chance of it appearing on the front page of Google when searching for events.
“It’s important when creating an event that you don’t just make a post or share a flyer on an individual page but actually create an event on Facebook or on the tourism agency website,” she explained.
Creating an actual event allows Google’s algorithms to better pick up the event and list it.
Room Tax
Lastly, the agency announced the room tax grant will open Tuesday, Sept. 5. and will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 13. The paperwork will be available on the agency website on Sept. 5.
