Tourism making a strong comeback in Bradford County

The tourism industry took a hit because people stayed home during the pandemic, but the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency is optimistic this summer marks the beginning of a major rebound in the tourism industry.
The BCTA was forced to adapt during the pandemic and change its business model, according to Executive Director Robyn Cummings.
“When restrictions began to lessen, we focused more on outdoor recreation such as hiking, biking, kayaking and camping that would allow guests to safely come to our area to enjoy the great assets of Bradford County while still following health guidelines,” she explained.
The pandemic served as a wake up call to the tourism industry and forced people in the industry to band together in order to get through the tough times.
“I believe what we learned was administratively how to quickly scale back our own initiatives and shift to a more supportive role for our tourism community including hotels, restaurants, museums, event organizations,” Cummings said. “It became imperative that our role was to help spread information on available funding sources and advocate for legislation that would directly benefit our industry.”
On Monday, Pennsylvania lifted its mask mandate. Business are opening back up and Cummings expects a major turnaround for the tourism industry this summer and in the upcoming fall.
“We’ve already seen an increase in tourism this year from last and expect to see that trend continue,” Cummings said. “Being in a rural environment has helped us recover a bit quicker than some of our partners in more urban areas. We expect this growth to continue through the summer and fall just as we experienced this spring.”
Cummings is excited about what the future holds for the tourism agency in a post pandemic Bradford County.
“Bradford County is roaring back in 2021 and its exciting!,” she said. “We are seeing some fantastic events return this year and new ones being developed.”
From July 25 to July 31, Bradford County’s largest event, the Troy Fair, will take place featuring the Roots & Boots Tour (Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw) on July 28. In addition, the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a farmers market every Friday in Howard Elmer Park and Riverfest is returning in August in downtown Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.