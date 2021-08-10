Towada SD to add safety component to website

TOWANDA – The Towanda Area School District is developing a new component for its website dedicated to safety that is expected to be up later this month.
“We just want to make sure our parents know where the resources are, where the information is,” Superintendent Dennis Peachey explained. “Every year we like to take a look at our website and see what needs tweaked or improved. … We just want to be as transparent as we can and have the information out there for our parents and community.”
The district’s new Threat Assessment Team will be a key component of the new safety section, which will also include information about safety policies that have to be updated annually and the district’s participation in the Safe2Say Something youth violence prevention program, according to Peachey.
Under Act 18 of 2019 to improve school safety, school districts were tasked with creating at least one threat assessment team “for the assessment of and to the safety of the student, other students, school employees, school facilities, and community or others.”
A policy for the threat assessment team, along with applicable updates to several other school safety policies that will be related to the team, will be voted on by the school board next week.
Peachey said the district’s Threat Assessment Team is already in place and trained.
“We will be bringing this information to our staff on the first inservice day as part of our safety presentation, letting them know who’s on the team, what they need to do if they feel someone is a threat to themselves or to others,” he continued. “We need to communicate this to our kids and we also need to put something on our website for our families and our community.”
