TOWANDA — On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council will host a 5K Rainbow Run, a timed race along Merril Parkway full of color.
The race will span from the Bradford County Courthouse to GTP Corp. and back, and all proceeds will go directly to events and services the BCRAC provides to foster a community that embraces accessible art.
Sign in for the event begins at 3 p.m. and the race begins at 4 p.m.
Registration and further event details can be viewed at: https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Towanda/PrideRun2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.