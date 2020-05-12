TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda School District will be holding a drive-in graduation in the school’s lower parking lot near the tennis courts, the school announced in their board meeting on Monday evening. The event is set for June 2 at 6 p.m. with a rain date of June 3.
Before detailing the plans to the public, Superintendent Dennis Peachey prefaced the plans by saying that they would like to stay consistent with what other schools are doing, “We’re Towanda. Our priorities might be a little different.”
Peachey said that he tasked High School Principal Rebecca Stanfield with reaching out to the senior class officers to gauge what they would like to do for graduation. The students told Stanfield that they would just like to be together one more time.
“We want to make sure, if we could, that we would meet that need for them,” Stanfield said. “At the same time we wanted have a plan where families could participate as well.”
What the school came up with may seem familiar if you were born before 1998 and have been to a drive-in theater before. Towanda plans to have 100 senior vehicles for each senior student drive into the lower parking lot near the tennis courts where a podium and stage will be placed in front of them in the embankment.
The students will be able to bring immediate family with them in their vehicles but spectators will be forbidden. To accommodate those wishing to see the ceremony but are not graduating seniors or immediate family, the graduation will be broadcast live on Wiggle 100 and on Facebook.
“Social distancing protocols will be mets,” said Stanfield. “And everyone will be together.”
Students will receive their diplomas by exiting their vehicles in turn and walking to the stage while maintaining the six-foot rule then will follow a path back to their vehicles without jeopardizing their families or their own safety.
“We didn’t want parents to be excluded,” Peachey said in the meeting. “They can see everyone graduate too and not just a small group.”
Peachey also pointed out in the meeting that, if the scenario were to arise where social distancing measures are relaxed, the school could drop the drive-in plans and hold a regular graduation at the Endless Mountain Sports Complex. He also said that he isn’t divulging the whole plan and the school still has a few surprises up their sleeve for their senior class.
“We’re just trying to do the best we can for these great kids,” he added. “I imagine there’s going to be a lot of horn honking, I’m going to have to get used to that.”
Any student that does not have access to a vehicle will be accommodated by the school, Peachey said in the meeting.
Following the ceremony, the students will follow a parade through the borough put on by the Towanda Borough Government to honor the senior class so affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
