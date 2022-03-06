SAYRE BOROUGH — Round one of the 42nd Annual Scholarship Challenge wrapped up Saturday with a thrilling match that featured a record number of tie-breakers.
The tournament took place at the Sayre Theatre and was WATS/WAVR owners Dave and Irene Radigans’ second time running the event. Dave stated that it was a high honor to host the event and to succeed longtime host Chuck Carver, who passed away last year.
Multiple schools were present to compete for the Kwasnoski Cup and $3,000 in prize money.
Canton defeated Mountain View and proceeded to defeat Sayre Red to go up against Wyalusing in the final match of the tournament’s first day. Wyalusing had defeated Sullivan County before squaring off wth Canton. Wyalusing would go on to have a strong and decisive victory over Canton to move onto the next round.
Athens Silver defeated Northeast Bradford, but was itself defeated by Tioga Central in the next match. Athens advisors Lori Pruyne and Ian Greer both stated that they were proud of their students going the distance in two thrilling matches.
Tioga Center went into the competition being the reigning champions from last year and were looking to repeat this year.
Towanda defeated Waverly in their first match and also defeated Notre Dame in the next match to face off against the defending champs.
Their match was a competitive one that featured round two ending with Tioga Center having the lead with 40 points and Towanda with 20.
Their third and final round displayed a comeback from Towanda. With a score of 30 to 10, Tioga Center had the lead and there was one question left worth 20 points: “Theater tradition prevents the name of this play from being said out loud in a theater,” Radigan asked.
Towanda teammate Dejon Idigoyan immediately buzzed in with the correct answer “Macbeth,” forcing the tie and leading to thunderous applause.
“This is why we bring extra questions with us,” said Radigan. “It might be a good time to get some popcorn.”
For the tie-breaker round, both teams stood up and went to opposite sides of the theater and wrote their answers down on paper. They would then race to Radigan and give him their answers within 30 seconds.
Both teams raced over with the correct answer forcing another tie.
“I don’t know if I have enough [tie- breaker questions]. How many do you guys need?,” Radigan joked. “You can hear a pin drop here at the Sayre Theatre.”
Question after question was asked and eventually the tournament broke its previous record of six tie-breaker questions asked in its history. After each tie-breaker question was successfully answered by both teams, the audience would break out into great laughter and energized applauses.
“I don’t want to be mean, but I have to kick you guys out at 2 o’clock”
In all, 10 tie-breaker questions were asked in the battle between Tioga Center and Towanda.
“I can tell you, Chuck is in the theater with us here today,” said Radigan. “Just through this transference of events going on here, I can tell Mr. Carver is here with us as I use his binder.”
The final tie-breaker question that finally ended the statement and revealed the winner: “In 2021, TikTok took down videos of pyramids made from what hard plastic object because people were trying to scale the pyramid and come down again without falling?,” asked Radigan.
Both teams submitted their answers and Radigan built up the suspense by reading the question again before revealing the answer.
“The answer we were looking for was: the Milk Crate Challenge,” he said.
Upon hearing the news, the Towanda team jumped up and down in cheerful victory, knowing they submitted the right answer.
“It definitely doesn’t make me like TikTok now,” said Tioga Center teammate Colt Horella.
All of the Towanda teammates expressed how excited they were by the victory, but also said it was a heart pounding and suspenseful ride.
“Like Bon Jovi, we were living on a prayer,” joked Towanda Team Captain Grady Templeton. “Also like Bon Jovi, we were not halfway there.”
Radigan invited both teams back to their tables on the stage and congratulated both teams on their hard fought challenge.
Towanda know advances to the finals and will await the winners. Day 2 of round one will start at 10 a.m. on March 12. Elmira, Loyal Sock, Neward Valley, Blue Ridge and Montrose 2 will be competing that day. That day’s round two will be at noon with the teams of Athens Black, Spencer Van Etten, Wellsboro and Sayre Blue.
