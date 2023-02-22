Towanda advances in Scholarship Challenge

SAYRE — Towanda High School has advanced to the final round of the 43rd Annual Scholarship Challenge.
Round three of the quiz competition was held on Saturday at Sayre Theatre and welcomed high school teams from Canton, Elmira, Horseheads, Northeast Bradford and Towanda.
Teams have a chance to win the Kwasnoski Cup and $6,500 towards their school. This year’s competition features 22 teams from 19 school districts.
In the first match of the day, defending champion Towanda faced off against Elmira. Towanda won and moved on to the next match against Canton.
After defeating Canton in the second match, the team rested as Horseheads and Northeast Bradford competed in the third match.
Northeast Bradford became the winner, and went up against Towanda in the final match.
The fourth match saw Towanda and Northeast Bradford neck and neck throughout its duration. Both teams tied at 150 during the final question, but Towanda prevailed after teammate Nathan Spencer rang in the correct answer, advancing the Black Knights to the final round of the competition.
Although it is the end of the line for Northeast Bradford, the team placed in the 4th through 8th place prize range and will receive $250 towards their school.
The Towanda team consisted of students Nathan Spencer, Ryan O’Connor, Emily Stroud and Joel Pelachik.
Team advisor Peter Henty is proud of his team and the work they have put in to get where they are today.
“These students exemplify the Black Knight Pride that we have at Towanda and they make us proud,” Henty said. “It’s a privilege to be able to work with these kids and be their coach.”
Towanda joins Grace Christian and Notre Dame as they await the next school to join the finals.
Round four of the Scholarship Challenge will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. inside Sayre Theatre as Waverly White Team, Athens Black Team, Wellsboro, Tioga Central, and Newark Valley battle to advance.
The winner of round four will join the remaining teams at the Scholarship Challenge finals on Saturday, March 11.
