Towanda advances in Scholarship Challenge

Pictured is the Towanda team with advisor Peter Henty at the Scholarship Challenge on Saturday. The team won Saturday’s round to advance to the finals on March 11.

 Photo Credit/Nicole Lamberti

SAYRE — Towanda High School has advanced to the final round of the 43rd Annual Scholarship Challenge.

Round three of the quiz competition was held on Saturday at Sayre Theatre and welcomed high school teams from Canton, Elmira, Horseheads, Northeast Bradford and Towanda.