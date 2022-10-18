The American Legion Post 42 is pleased to announce that Towanda graduate MAJ Charles S. Ackley, Jr. is the guest speaker at the Annual Veteran’s Day Program on November 11 th at 11:00 am. This program is open to the public.
MAJ Ackley graduated from Towanda Area High school in 1996 having graduated a year early to begin his military career. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a 19K Armor Crewman and was assigned to C Company 3rd Battalion 103rd Armor Regiment in Wellsboro, PA.
He was mobilized twice with C Company over the course of a 13-year enlistment. Following his second mobilization, he contracted as a cadet in ROTC at the University of Rochester and served within the Simultaneous Membership Program with F CO 1-169th Medevac Company in Rochester, NY. As a cadet, MAJ Ackley worked full time as a Graduate School Admissions Counselor for the University of Rochester and was a full time Doctoral Student. He commissioned in 2008 and was assigned as a Section Leader for F Co 1-169th Medevac. MAJ Ackley attended Flight School at Fort Rucker, Alabama and graduated in 2010.
In 2012, MAJ Ackley graduated from the University of Rochester with his Doctoral degree in School Leadership and has a Master’s degree in Teaching and Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Marywood University.
MAJ Ackley served in the 642 General Support Aviation Battalion for over 5 years as a Section Leader, Platoon Leader, Operations Officer, and Battalion Staff Officer. In 2012, MAJ Ackley was deployed to Afghanistan as part of an International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) where he served as a Platoon Leader for a Forward Support MEDEVAC Platoon that rotated throughout the Southern Helmand Provence of Afghanistan supporting the Afghan Army, Marines and Special Forces. MAJ Ackley flew over 200 combat hours. Upon his return, MAJ Ackley was selected to be 3rd Battalion 142nd Assault Helicopter Battalion full-time S1 OIC and S4. MAJ Ackley is rated in the UH-60 aircraft and has flown over 1,000 accident-free flying hours while serving as a Pilot for the NYARNG. He has recently returned from a deployment in Kuwait where he served as a Deputy G32 Aviation Officer for the 42D Infantry Division maneuvering several aviation task forces throughout the region.
MAJ Ackley’s awards include an Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, 2 Armed Forces Reserve Medals, 3 Army Achievement Medals, 6 Army Reserve Components Achievement Medals, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, 2 National Defense Service Medals, 2 NATO Medals, Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and an Army Service Ribbon.
Currently MAJ Ackley is the 3-142 Assault Helicopter Battalion Rear Detachment Commander and lives in Long Island, NY with his wife Karina and their 3 sons Jameson, Everett, and Braeden. This year he celebrated 27 years of service.
