Towanda alumni to be guest speaker at Towanda High School Veteran's Day Program

MAJ Charles S. Ackley, Jr. will address students at the Towanda Veteran’s Day program.

 Photo provided

The American Legion Post 42 is pleased to announce that Towanda graduate MAJ Charles S. Ackley, Jr. is the guest speaker at the Annual Veteran’s Day Program on November 11 th at 11:00 am. This program is open to the public.

MAJ Ackley graduated from Towanda Area High school in 1996 having graduated a year early to begin his military career. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a 19K Armor Crewman and was assigned to C Company 3rd Battalion 103rd Armor Regiment in Wellsboro, PA.