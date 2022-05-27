The Towanda American Legion will host its annual Memorial Day Service starting noon on Monday, with local U.S. Army Recruiting Sgt. Chance Hendrix as guest speaker.
Hendrix, a native of El Dorado, Arkansas, enlisted in the U.S. Army and shipped to Fort Benning, Georgia for Infantry One Station Unit Training on June 12, 2008. Before coming to Towanda, he was assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Salisbury, North Carolina, according to a submitted biography.
He has attended the Airborne School, Combat Life Saver Course, RAVN Operator Course, Basic Leader Training, Army Recruiting Course, Advanced Leaders Course, Station Commander Course, and Senior Leader Course. His awards and decorations include Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), Army Achievement Medal (2OLC), Army Good Conduct Medal (4th award), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 3), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Service Ribbon, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Parachutist badge, Gold Army Recruiting Badge, Silver Army Recruiting Badge, Expert Driver Badge, Expert Marksmanship Badge, Chile Jump Wings, Army Valorous Unit Award, Army Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Superior Unit Award.
The American Legion will be joined by VFW members, S.A.L, a Gold Star mother, Cub Scout Pack 6 and the Towanda High School Band.
VFW 1568 on Bridge Street will host a free meal after the program.
