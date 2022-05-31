TOWANDA — The Towanda American Legion hosted its annual Memorial Day service Monday with a local army recruiter as its special guest speaker.
The ceremony featured speeches from VFW members on the steps of the Legion’s South Main Street building. The Towanda High School Band performed on the center lawn and Cub Scout Pack 6 led the pledge of allegiance. Greg Warner, an Air Force veteran and Towanda band director guided the students through many patriotic musical pieces throughout the ceremony.
The Towanda VFW Post 1568 Color Guard hoisted the flags and later performed a 21-gun salute that was followed by Towanda student LucasCarter Smiley’s performance of Taps on the trumpet.
Bradford County Veteran’s Affairs Director Pete Miller introduced guest speaker U.S. Army Recruiting Sgt. Chance Hendrix at the ceremony. Miller stated that being an Army recruiter is a serious task since they must represent the entire military in their assigned area and it can be taxing on family members who are far away.
“Most people who serve have heard the saying: serving is writing a blank check up to the value of their life,” said Hendrix. “We honor those that have made the ultimate sacrifice and paid that price to hold our freedoms today.”
He stated that people can honor fallen soldiers by teaching children about their sacrifices to maintain their memories. People can also fly the flag every day and exercise freedoms that the fallen no longer can, he added.
Hendrix enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2008 as an infantry paratrooper and was later deployed to Iraq as a part of the 82nd Airborne Division. He has been an army recruiter in Towanda for the past three years where he has recruited over 78 young men and women for military service.
He spoke of how the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park’s statue of a soldier carrying another soldier is his favorite feature in Towanda. He stated that as a recruiter, it symbolizes how the duty to serve passes from the older generation to the new one and it serves as a reminder that freedom isn’t free.
“[As recruiters] we are searching for new warriors that have to carry on after our own service is completed,” he said.
Hendrix is saying farewell to Bradford County and will leave Saturday to be stationed in Mountain Home, Ark., which is about 3 hours away from his hometown of El Dorado and will bring him closer to his wife and kids.
“It’s been my honor to come here and give fallen soldiers the tribute that they deserve,” Hendrix said. “Towanda became my second home and I came here not knowing what to expect, but I immediately fell in love with it.”
