Towanda AMVET Riders donate $3,500 to Veterans Memorial Park

The Towanda AMVET Riders Post 187 donated a $3,500 check to Towanda Borough during the borough council’s Tuesday meeting. The funds will be utilized for the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park. Pictured from left: Towanda Mayor Garrett Miller, Towanda AMVET Riders Post 187 Vice President Bruce Johnson and Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — A local veterans organization contributed to a local parks through its recent community event through the region.

