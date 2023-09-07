Towanda AMVET Riders donate $3,500 to Veterans Memorial Park

TOWANDA — A local veterans organization contributed to a local parks through its recent community event through the region.
The Towanda AMVET Riders Post 187 donated $3,500 to Towanda Borough. The contribution will go towards the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park. Post 187 Vice President Bruce Johnson showcased the check during the borough council’s Tuesday meeting.
The riders held a benefit ride for the park on Aug. 27, which helped raise the donations, Johnson stated. His riders received donations from multiple veteran associations across Bradford County.
He estimated that around 30 motorcycles and 50 riders participated in the benefit ride. The Black Walnut American Legion in Laceyville also contributed $500 towards the fundraisers, even though its based in Wyoming County, Johnson added.
The donation may go towards installing a digital kiosk at the park to make it easier for visitors to find veterans’ bricks, according to Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. The park currently has a digital map online at Towanda Borough’s website, http://towandaborough.org/. Links to its brick locator are in three different sections of the site:
• Borough Services > Other Public Services (www.towandaborough.org/servOther.php)
• Projects (www.towandaborough.org/projects.php)
• Links – under Community Links (www.towandaborough.org/links.php)
The digital map shows veterans’ names and other information inscribed on the bricks. People can also search for a veteran’s name.
