TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda School Board of Education unanimously approved the school’s phased school reopening health and safety plan in a special meeting on Monday evening.
The 35 page document that details the school’s physical reopening for students on Aug. 25, pandemic team, and key strategies for preventing the possible transmission and spread of the COVID-19 virus is currently available on the school’s website.
In keeping with Governor Wolf’s statewide mandate that all people wear masks while in public, the school will require masks for all students unless the student has a medical reason not to wear one.
“We’re obligated to follow that,” Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey told the Review. “Does that necessarily mean that a student will be forced to wear a mask all day? No.”
Peachey continued to say that if a student is able to social distance away from other students during the school day then at that time they can take a break from masks. Classrooms throughout the district are currently being retrofitted to include plexiglass dividers that will allow the students to remove the masks while socially distanced in class.
Along with major efforts to continually disinfect the school daily and high traffic areas even more frequently, water fountains will be replaced with bottle filling stations. Water fountains pose a major risk as a transmission point for viruses whereas bottle filling stations meet the same need and are lower risk. The school added some bottle filling stations before the COVID-19 pandemic happened and they were very popular among the student body and staff. Single use cups may also be used for students without a clear water bottle.
Another area with some of the biggest changes for the 2020-2021 school year will be lunch and breakfasts. The school district was granted free lunch and breakfast programs from the state after the school applied for them earlier in the year. The program requires that a certain threshold be met to continue the free sustenance for students.
To properly socially distance in what is typically the most densely populated area in any given school day, the school will utilize other large spaces in the school to spread out students as much as possible. The large group instruction room, the auditorium, unused gym space, or even outdoor meals, weather permitting, will all be utilized.
“Even if we have to utilize different spaces we want to make those students as comfortable as possible so they can relax and have a good lunch,” Peachey added.
With more and more parents considering totally online schooling during the pandemic, Peachey said that they have been fielding calls about the school’s online option, the Black Knight Academy.
“We think that’s a nice option for our parents. It keeps the students in our district, keeps them connected with the school and we really, really prefer that option for our parents as opposed to cyber-charter schools,” the superintendent remarked.
He went on to say that despite cyber-charter schools being advertised to parents as “free,” they are anything but that.
“We had 49 students last year attend cyber-charter schools and it cost the district $481,500,” he continued. “That money could be science materials, new programs, or help address staffing needs.”
Peachey stressed that parents consider sending their students to the physical classroom or consider the Black Knight Academy if they desire online schooling as those options keep per-pupil spending at manageable levels.
The school is also working on creating a new hybrid model for a blended online and physical instruction that any student could opt into. Students could choose a distance learning model or potentially work on assignments at home, or video conference and attend class physically when needed. Peachey said that he is anticipating the model being announced in a week or two in a video uploaded to the school’s website.
While the hybrid and online options are there for parents and students to take advantage of, Peachey maintains that in-school instruction is the best option for any given student’s education.
“We as a district believe that in person instruction is the best option for the majority of our students,” he said. “That is what our teachers have been trained to do and have experience doing and they excel at it. Our parent survey showed they just wanted students back in school as close to normal as possible, so that is what the school is trying to provide.”
While his teachers may excel in physical instruction, Peachey said that after the closings of Pennsylvania schools at the end of the previous school year his teachers and staff have grown in the realm of online schooling.
“We feel that if we ever are forced to go that route again, we will do a much better job and be much more prepared.”
The school is asking that parents do three specific things to aid the school in keeping their children healthy this year. The first being that parents keep children home if they are sick and to screen children before they come to school. Secondly, parents should have a back-up plan to pick up their child from school if they were to become ill. Lastly, the school asks that parents work together with the school concerning the return to physical instruction.
State mandates that determine the greatest amount of sick days that a student can accrue in a year have not changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Peachey said that while that is true, the school will be flexible with students and sick days. The school does not want parents to worry and wants them to have the ability to keep a child home without penalty if the student exhibits signs of illness. Peachey said the hybrid model could give an avenue to staying home from school but still being able to virtually attend classes.
Look for more on the school’s reopening plan in a future edition of the Daily Review.
