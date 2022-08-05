TOWANDA — Towanda Area students put their creative minds to the test when the school hosted STEM camp this week.
More than 20 students from grades 4-9 were on hand, learning a variety of different skills. There to instruct was a trio of dedicated Towanda Area school teachers, Jonathan Sayre, Cathy Orshal, and Sarah Carr.
Sayre said STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) is a great way for kids to be hands-on and have the opportunity to understand what they’re good at.
“Some kids’ brains work differently, and I think that’s what STEM is good for; it hits kids on different levels and keeps them active,” Sayre said. “It keeps them away from being on a screen, and if they are on a screen, it’s for a reason.”
The events included building towers out of newspapers, catapults with pencils and rubber bands, coding a robot to navigate through a maze, snap circuits with series and parallel circuits, and lastly, bridge building.
The students possessed great enthusiasm and were all smiles throughout the week.
“We’ve done individual activities with them in the morning and turned events into the STEM Olympics,” Orshal said. “It helps build confidence in the kids and made for such a fun week.”
Carr reinforced the importance of children finding their strengths outside the classroom.
“Learning outside the box and innovation is huge for kids,” Carr said. “This is such a fun way for them to be hands-on. It’s so nice seeing all the creativity and teamwork.”
Parents and family members arrived towards the conclusion of the STEM Olympics, just in time to see the scoring of the bridge building event.
Towanda superintendent Dennis Peachey helped test the durability of each bridge by stacking bottles of water to see how much weight they could carry.
Three of the bridges held eight bottles of water, which impressed Peachey.
“I really liked the bridge building. The 5th grade students do this in class, but this was taking it to another level,” Peachey said. “Just hearing how much fun the kids had all week and seeing the smiles on their faces is what made this event so great. What’s most important is it engaged a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm from the kids. We are very pleased with the turnout and it’s definitely something we can build on in the future.”
Sayre then handed out self-made wooden certificates to the award-winning students.
Tallest Tower: Cade Carson, Kiara Carson and Caden Stage
Strongest Tower: Dempsey Stevens and Sidney Bacorn
Most Creative Tower: Nina Gallagher and Skylar Chilson
Catapult Launch: Phillip Spinney, Hayden Westbrook, Connor Masters, Nathan Singley and Caden Stage.
First Place: Cade Carson, Kiara Carson and Caden Stage
Second Place: Connor Masters, Sidney Bacorn, Ashton Vischansky and Nathan Singley
Third Place: Abby Marino, Maddie Henry, Olivia Masters and Rylan Fredrick.
