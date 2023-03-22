Towanda area voters faced with many choices in May primary

Voters must register by May 1 in order to vote in the May 16 primary.

 Review File Photo

2023 is a year of off-year elections. While higher offices like governor or president aren’t on the ballot, Pennsylvanians across the state will have the chance to elect local officials such as county officers and school board members.

These offices have the greatest day-to-day impact on the lives of most Americans, setting local taxes, maintaining local infrastructure, and implementing local initiatives.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.