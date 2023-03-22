Towanda area voters faced with many choices in May primary

2023 is a year of off-year elections. While higher offices like governor or president aren’t on the ballot, Pennsylvanians across the state will have the chance to elect local officials such as county officers and school board members.
These offices have the greatest day-to-day impact on the lives of most Americans, setting local taxes, maintaining local infrastructure, and implementing local initiatives.
This year, all Bradford County’s row offices will be up for election. Voters registered with major political parties will get the first chance to put a voice to their vote on May 16, when the primary for offices is held. The row offices up for election are: county auditor, county commissioner, coroner, district attorney, prothonotary, clerk of courts and register of deeds and clerk of orphans court, sheriff, and county treasurer.
In the Towanda area, Towanda’s Borough Council has multiple positions open, from each ward — which are four-year terms. Towanda Area School District has a seat open in regions 1, 2, and 3, but no candidate filed for Region 3 (Towanda Borough – 1st Ward, Standing Stone Township, and Wysox Township). Towanda Township has two supervisor and two auditor positions up for election, while North Towanda Township has one supervisor seat and three auditor positions up for election. Wysox Township has two auditor positions and one supervisor seat up for election.
These are the names on the ballot for positions in the Towanda/Wysox area:
Towanda Borough Council 1st Ward:
- Ryan Emberlin
- William Roof
Towanda Borough Council 2nd Ward:
- Jonathan Schulze
- Connor White
Towanda Borough Council 3rd Ward:
- J. Mark Christini
- Michelle Vera Hatch
Towanda Area School District — Region 1:
- Evelyn Sherborne
- Scott Hauser
Towanda Area School District — Region 2:
Towanda Area School District — Region 3:
Towanda Township — Supervisor:
- Joseph A. Snell
- Charlotte S. Sullivan
Towanda Township — Auditor:
- Kevin Curry
- Roy E. Schrimp
North Towanda Township — Supervisor:
Wysox Township — Supervisor
In order to vote in the May 16 primary voters must be registered by May 1. The last day to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots is May 9. Those with questions can visit the Bradford County Department of Elections website or reach them by phone at (570) 265-1717.
