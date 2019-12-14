TOWANDA – Names were listed on a green paper tree in the lobby of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Friday night as community members gathered to remember lost loved ones and honor others through the auxiliary’s annual Love Light Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Towanda’s love light tree serves as not only a fundraiser, as individuals were invited to post their loved ones’ names on the tree for five dollars each with all proceeds benefiting the hospital’s auxiliary, but also an event to acknowledge friends and family missed during the Christmas season.
Bob Lee played songs of remembrance, as well as Christmas carols and pieces to remind attendees of cheer brought by loved ones who have passed away and auxiliary members read nearly 200 names of those remembered and honored out loud.
“It’s just nice to be able to remember our loved ones in a significant, tangible way,” stated Auxiliary President Margarete Shaner.
The auxiliary also named Kathie Becker, wife of the late Doctor Stephen Becker, Volunteer of the Year and Love Light Honoree for her work at the hospital since moving into Towanda in 1992.
Becker works in Memorial Hospital’s skilled nursing department and Shaner named her a “dependable worker on all auxiliary projects” including serving as the organization’s golf tournament Chairman for 20 years and wreath project Chairman.
Becker was also noted to be an “awesome bow maker and quite the baker and raffle basket maker.”
Attendees enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies following the ceremony.
Shaner stated that community members can still purchase tags to honor and remember their loved ones on the love light tree, which will remain on display through January.
