TOWANDA — The bond between band front members remains strong for Towanda alumni as they held a yearly get-together.
The Towanda High School Bandfront Alumni group held its fourth annual reunion Saturday at The Flying Taco Mexican Grill in Towanda.
Although this year was a smaller turnout with eight attendees, it was a fun time that gave attendees a chance to reminisce, stated Nicole Mize, a Towanda alumni from the class of 1998. She stated that to drum up more interest organizers may host the event every few years instead of having an annual event. This was their fourth consecutive year holding a reunion, she noted. A smaller one was held during COVID, during which social distancing was practiced.
At this year’s event, three attendees were from the original K-dette group.
“They did a performance for us, which was very nice to see,” Mize said. “It was an honor to have them there and it meant a lot to us.”
Having the original members there provided a great opportunity to hear why they helped start the band front, stated Elle Shaylor-Chamberlin, a 1997 graduate and former band front member.
“It’s so nice to meet them and listen to their stories,” she said. “We had such a great time and we have extremely loyal ladies.”
The group organizes fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for a graduating band front member each year from Towanda High School, including K-dettes and Majorettes.
“This past year we actually made enough to give our first scholarship of $250 for a graduate from the class of 2022,” Mize said. “Sandy Cady Memorial Scholarship is named after the K-dette advisor from when I was in high school who passed away, so we are dedicating it to her.”
She stated that band front members hadn’t really been recognized too much over the years as a real sport or group, so the scholarship fund exists to help them out.
“We created this group to make a difference with fundraising and the scholarship, not just to hang out,” Mize said. “That was our driving force behind starting this group. Every sporting event and group in high school has a scholarship, but the band front didn’t have one yet, so it was nice to show our appreciation.”
If anyone would like to make a donation to The Sandy Cady Memorial Scholarship they can Venmo the group at: https://account.venmo.com/u/sandycadyscholarship, or contact Elle Shaylor-Chamberlin or Nicole Mize on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.