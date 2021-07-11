TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Towanda Band Front alumni will host their third annual band front reunion, open to all previous members 21 and over, Saturday.
The event serves as a fun way for former band front members to meet up with each other, but there is also a focus on fundraising efforts for the school.
“Hopefully next year is the first year we have accumulated enough money to donate towards a scholarship,” former K-Dette captain and class of 1998 graduate Nicole Mize (Wilson) said. “We are going to give that to a graduating band front member, but we do not know the specifics.”
Mize spoke about the setting being similar to a high school class reunion but better in a sense that they are surrounded by people who shared similar experiences and who they’ve formed a connection with.
“Aside from raising money and making a difference, we laugh hysterically, we share stories almost like old war stories, we reminisce of football games, competitions, but mostly bus trips which were always the most fun,” Mize said.
The reunion features members of all ages dating all the way back to the 1970s. Mize’s aunt attended the first reunion and she was one of the original K-Dettes of the Towanda Band Front. The K-Dettes were originally called the Pom Pom Club when her aunt was a member, and that name inspired the name of the fundraiser.
What started as a simple get together for old friends has now turned into something much more important. Mize is excited to be a part of it and see how far she and the former members can take things.
“Its really nice just to see faces because I mean most of high school is spent with these people.,” Mize said. “It is nice to see people from different grades so that was the starting poll of it was the reunion and then we morphed it into something that makes something good out of it.”
Entry to the event is $20. There will be a D.J., and designated drivers will be available to anyone not able to make it home from the event safely.
It will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars bar in Towanda Township.
